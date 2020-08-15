ICICI Bank closes QIP, fixes price as Rs 358

The issuance committee of board of directors at ICICI Bank on Saturday approved allotment of 41.89 crore equity shares of face value Rs 2 each to eligible qualified institutional buyers. The issue price was fixed at Rs 358 per equity share, that is at a premium of Rs 356 per unit. The issue opened on August 10 and closed on August 14.

"Pursuant to the allotment of equity shares in the issue, the paid-up equity share capital of bank stands increased from Rs 12,952,832,416 consisting of 6,476,416,208 equity shares of face value Rs 2 each to Rs 13,790,821,242 consisting of 6,895,410,621 equity shares of face value Rs 2 each," it said in regulatory filings at stock exchanges. The names of allotees are Monetary Authority of Singapore (11.08 per cent), Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc (7.31 per cent) and Societe Generale (5.55 per cent)," said the private sector lender.

(ANI)