Reserved seats for transgenders in Bengal buses

"This will also sensitise the staff of the buses as well as passengers to treat people from the third gender with respect," Banerjee said. He urged the state transport undertakings and other private operators to join the syndicate in the endeavour by keeping two seats reserved for transgenders in each bus..

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 17-08-2020 10:20 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 10:12 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

In a novel move, a private bus operators' association in West Bengal has decided to reserve two seats for transgender commuters in buses affiliated to it, an official said. Joint Council of Bus Syndicates general secretary Tapan Banerjee said two seats in every bus associated with the organization will be marked as "Tridhara".

He claimed that around 35,000-40,000 buses in the state are affiliated with the association. "It is not just about earmarking two seats but to recognize transgender people and create awareness among commuters to treat them as equals," Banerjee said.

He said the process of marking the seats has already begun in a couple of routes in the city and will be done in all buses associated with the council. "This will also sensitize the staff of the buses as well as passengers to treat people from the third gender with respect," Banerjee said.

He urged the state transport undertakings and other private operators to join the syndicate in the endeavor by keeping two seats reserved for transgenders in each bus.

