FTSE 100 tracks Asia gains as miners rally
London's FTSE 100 rose for the first time in three sessions on Monday as higher commodity prices powered mining stocks, while investors looked to a slate of macroeconomic data later in the week to gauge the pace of a post-pandemic rebound.Reuters | Updated: 17-08-2020 12:47 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 12:47 IST
London's FTSE 100 rose for the first time in three sessions on Monday as higher commodity prices powered mining stocks, while investors looked to a slate of macroeconomic data later in the week to gauge the pace of a post-pandemic rebound. The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 was up 0.1%, with miners Rio Tinto Plc, BHP Group Plc and Anglo American Plc adding between 1.2% and 1.8%.
Asian shares crept closer to their pre-pandemic highs as more liquidity from China's central bank helped investors brush past a delay in a weekend meeting of U.S.-China trade negotiators to review their Phase-1 trade pact. The mid-cap FTSE 250, however, was down 0.3%, pressured by another drop for travel and leisure stocks , days after Britain expanded its quarantine list to include France and other countries.
Meat processor Cranswick Plc jumped 4.9% after a 25% surge in first-quarter revenue.
