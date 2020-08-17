EVERYCOM launches it's Make in India non-contact infrared thermometer to fight COVID-19 pandemic

New Delhi [India], Aug 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): In addition to make India 'AtmaNirbhar Bharat' and to fight the COVID-19 pandemic in the nation, EVERYCOM has launched IR37, non-contact infrared thermometer with a display temperature range of 89.6 to 109.4 (32 to 43). EVERYCOM incurred a total of rupees two crore in designing and manufacturing the IR37. In fast - paced environments where speed and efficiency matter, this non-contact infrared thermometer is a valuable screening tool for many offices, clinics and homes.

This Made in India product comes with a infrared sensor that reads temperature from 3 - 15 cm distance from the centre of forehead, no skin contact required. It quickly obtains readings with minimal patient involvement to determine whether the patient presents with a normal or elevated temperature. The thermometer uses a touch free sensor to help minimise the risk of cross - contamination. The device head does not require cleaning between each patient to help save time and cost as the thermometer yields a special antimicrobial coating. The IR37 has various features to help enhance workflow like / mode, temperature memory recall button, fever alarm and different colour backlight for easy distinguishing.

"The COVID-19 pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The repercussions of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence and increasing panic among the customer segments. In such situation we aim to manufacture more products that are Made in India and provide products to consumers across the nation making a difference to lives of millions," said Vikrant Malik, CEO and Co-founder, EVERYCOM. EVERYCOM targets to manufacture 50,000 pieces of the infrared thermometer in a span of a month. The IR37 is priced at Rs. 2499 and is available for purchase for consumers on Amazon (www.amazon.in/dp/B08C75XHX9) and for distributors and traders on everycom.in/html/home/index.html.

Soon the product will also be available on every medical shop. With an objective of being a leading brand in the Consumer Electronic sector, the company also plans to manufacture Oximeter under it's Make in India initiative. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)