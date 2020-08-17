Glenmark appoints Dipankar Bhattacharjee to its Board of Directors

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 17 (ANI/PRNewswire): Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, a research-led, integrated global pharmaceutical company, announced the appointment of Dipankar Bhattacharjee as Independent Non-Executive Director on the Board of the organization for a period of five years with effect from 14th August 2020. Bhattacharjee comes with over 30 years of global experience in leading Generics, Specialty and OTC Pharma, Medical Devices, and FMCG businesses. He has led high performing teams to develop and execute business strategies across all stages of business cycles, driving growth and value through commercial innovation and focused R&D investments.

In his previous role, Bhattacharjee held various senior leadership positions at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, including President & CEO - Global Generics Medicines, Officer and Member Teva Executive Committee (TEC), and Co-chair in JVs with P&G and Takeda Pharmaceuticals. With strong orientation towards stakeholders including investors, customers and consumers, and deep understanding of payers and regulators, he has consistently delivered short-term and long-term results across multiple geographies and business environments.

Before Teva, Bhattacharjee worked with leading global organizations such as Bausch & Lomb, Bank of America and Nestle. He holds a Master's degree in Management Studies from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies, University of Mumbai, and a Bachelor's degree in Economics from St. Stephen's College, University of Delhi. This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)