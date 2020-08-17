Left Menu
Development News Edition

EVage, 1st startup in India to manufacture 'Exoskeleton Structures' for EV, echoes PM Modi's 'Make in India, Make for World' vision

The team came together five years back with the aim of easing the pain of manufacturing electric vehicles and bringing them within the reach of the common man in India. "In these last five years of R&D, we have redefined the way vehicles are built, we design our EVs like one would look at manufacturing aerospace structures, this is a key differentiator in our approach towards building a 'new-age' car company," said Inderveer Singh, Founder & CEO, EVage.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2020 15:55 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 15:55 IST
EVage, 1st startup in India to manufacture 'Exoskeleton Structures' for EV, echoes PM Modi's 'Make in India, Make for World' vision

NEW DELHI, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision Atma Nirbhar Bharat, mobility tech start up firm EVage introduces India's first home-built 'Exoskeleton Structure' that will provide a common platform for launch of SUVs, Vans, Delivery Vehicles and Trucks. The disruptive technology innovation, from which as many as seven different kinds of vehicles can be produced, has been put together by a special team including aeronautical engineers who have worked on manufacturing European supersonic planes and world class missile propulsion systems apart. The team came together five years back with the aim of easing the pain of manufacturing electric vehicles and bringing them within the reach of the common man in India.

"In these last five years of R&D, we have redefined the way vehicles are built, we design our EVs like one would look at manufacturing aerospace structures, this is a key differentiator in our approach towards building a 'new-age' car company," said Inderveer Singh, Founder & CEO, EVage. "Our differentiated approach is a result of the kind of team we built," he said. "Our team of highly specialised experts have proven the efficacy of this first-of-its-kind 'Exoskeleton Structure' in India. We have built our first vehicle in the logistics sector - a four wheel commercial van that has done a test run of over 100,000 kms," Mr. Singh said.

The strong team of over 20 engineers include : • An aeronautical engineer with vast experience in design & stress analysis of aerospace (supersonic planes and fighter jets) and auto. • Auto design guru – worked with one of the world's largest Japanese auto conglomerates and has also worked with the UN on mobility issues.

• A battery expert – who headed the 1st Lithium-ion manufacturing plant in India. • A digital manufacturing and patent expert.

• The EVage crack team working on this project has over 30 patents already awarded to them. Other significant innovations achieved in the last five years of R&D: • Aerospace inspired structure / Focus on light weighting • Innovation in the bio-friendly material - lighter and stronger than steel • Focused on modularity – assembly and design, EVage can customise the product • Proprietary e-platform chassis • Integrated powertrain – motor controller, gear box and battery made from scratch About EVage EVage is a mobility tech start-up conceptualised in 2014 with the endeavour to disrupt the mobility industry. EVAge's first product is in the 4 wheeler commercial vehicle segment. It currently employs around 30 people at its R&D centre in Mohali, India. For more detail - www.evage.in - https://www.linkedin.com/company/evage-ventures-pvt-ltd/about/ PWR PWR

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Xiaomi' latest flagship Mi 10 Ultra goes on sale in China

Combination therapy to improve survival outcomes in certain patients with acute myeloid leukemia: Study

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 279 coronavirus cases; CDC reports 5,285,546 coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Jennifer Hudson pays tributes to Aretha Franklin on her 2nd death anniversary

Actor Jennifer Hudson remembered Aretha Franklin on the RB legends second death anniversary. The Oscar winner, who is set to play Franklin in her upcoming biopic Respect, shared a black-and-white picture of the late singer on Instagram on S...

Raj govt defers hike of 10 pc in entry fee at national parks, sanctuaries

Rajasthan government has postponed an annual increase of 10 per cent in entry fee to protected forest areas in view of the coronavirus pandemic, it said Monday. The government said there is a possibility of a fall in the number of visitors ...

Malaysian court jails teenager for killing 23 people in school fire

A Malaysian court on Monday jailed a teenager for killing 23 people in a fire that he started at a religious boarding school in 2017, national news agency Bernama reported, in what was one of the worst such tragedies in two decades. The def...

Britain's hot weather keeps shopper numbers low

Shopper numbers across all British retail destinations rose 0.8 in the week to Aug. 15 versus the week before, with extremely hot weather partly responsible for the muted increase, researcher Springboard said on Monday.In the previous week ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020