Savlife Launches Hygienic and Healthy Living Products in India

Encompassing high quality, innovative and easy-to-use products at a pocket-friendly price, “Savlife” aims to provide hygienic and healthy living solutions to every Indian Delhi NCR, India (NewsVoir)Taking strides to bolster the importance of health and hygiene amid the ongoing global health crisis, ‘Savlife’ has launched a wide range of hygienic and healthy living products and solutions in India. With its motto “Jaan Hai, Toh Jahaan Hai”, the inspiring venture ‘Savlife’ unfolds around the central theme, “Your health is in your hands, so let’s take a step towards a Healthier You, a Healthier India”. Encompassing high quality, innovative and easy-to-use products at a pocket-friendly price, Savlife aims to provide hygienic and healthier living solutions to every Indian household. Among the wide range of products on display at Savlife are Hand and Surface Sanitizing Devices, Automatic Sanitizer Vending Machines, Sanitizing Safety Kits, Oximeters, Infrared Thermometers and a bouquet of Intelligent well-being devices like Mosquito Killer lamps, Foot Pedal Sanitizer Dispenser, Smart LED display bottle, Intelligent Sterilizer and more. Savlife also understands the extent of the widespread hygiene and cleanliness issues in the country and their impact on Indian households and incorporates its vision of a healthier India in its CSR activities such as providing unprivileged children with a Free Sanitization Kit on every purchase made at their online store. They are also partnered with Ramagya Foundation to regularly provide healthy food to the deprived. Mr. Utkarsh Gupta, Founder, Savlife said, “Considering that we are living through unprecedented times, it has become vital for every Indian to understand the importance of hygiene and cleanliness. At ‘Savlife’, our goal is to deliver sustainable solutions to them, besides spreading awareness about the benefits of maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Therefore, we aim to create innovative products that help Indians maintain their health at a pocket-friendly price.” Especially in response to the emergence of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic and to safeguard people against its rapid spread, Savlife has launched the most unique range of Savlife Mini Sanitizing Hydrator for use in homes, offices, hospitals, schools as well as in banks. Mr. Arav Gupta, Founder Member, Savlife added, “Mini Sanitizing Hydrator has received encouraging response with increasing number of customers displaying their liking for it. As COVID-19 is affecting the rich and the poor alike, we have launched this product at affordable price point so that everyone can afford it and we have already sold more than one lakh units of this one-of-its-kind product.” First time in India, such an innovative range of portable sanitizer spray machines has been introduced. Savlife Mini Sanitizing Hydrator instantly sanitizes your hands as well as all your belongings like currency, keychains and even your cars anywhere and anytime. Just double click the power button of Savlife Mini Sanitizing Hydrator and sanitize all your valuables. Savlife Mini Sanitizing Hydrator can be refilled and recharged, and comes with a portable USB cable. Savlife also intends to educate every Indian about the benefits of maintaining a healthy lifestyle. At this time when the entire world is facing multiple health challenges, Savlife has emerged as the most trusted brand focussed towards offering best-in-class products and solutions in India. Now ensure healthy living with ‘Savlife’ that strives to create high quality, innovative and easy to use products and solutions to help Indians embrace hygienic lifestyle at a pocket-friendly price. At Savlife our goal is to educate every Indian about the importance of living a healthy and hygienic life. Image: Savlife - Jaan Hai, Toh Jahaan Hai PWRPWR