TVS Motor launches 2020 Apache RTR 200 4V in Nepal

The 2020 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V comes with various new features like race derived ABS (anti-lock braking system), new LED headlamp, radial tyres and new graphics, TVS Motor Company said in a statement. The bike also comes equipped with TVS SmartXonnect, a Bluetooth technology which enables navigation, call/SMS alert and race telemetry, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2020 18:35 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 18:35 IST
New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) TVS Motor Company on Monday said it has launched the latest version of TVS Apache RTR 200 4V in Nepal. The 2020 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V comes with various new features like race derived ABS (anti-lock braking system), new LED headlamp, radial tyres and new graphics, TVS Motor Company said in a statement.

The bike also comes equipped with TVS SmartXonnect, a Bluetooth technology which enables navigation, call/SMS alert and race telemetry, it added. "This product is a testament of our commitment towards  delighting TVS Apache's Nepal fans. The 2020 Apache RTR 200 4V offers an array of premium features enabled by cutting edge technology, which we believe, will redefine performance biking," TVS Motor Company Executive Vice President – International  Business, R Dilip said.

The 2020 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V is powered by a 197.75 cc single-cylinder oil-cooled engine which develops 20.5 PS of power.  Jagdamba Motors Pvt Ltd is the exclusive importer of the TVS products in Nepal..

