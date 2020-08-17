Art and Bid's Fundraiser exhibition in association with Alturaash Art and Asif Kamal Foundation for Chief Minister Disaster Relief Fund, Bihar

New Delhi [India], Aug 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Asif Kamal Foundation, an initiative to work in rural India in the field of healthcare and education organizes Art and Bid's Fundraiser exhibition to help the flood-affected area in Bihar. Alturaash Art, Delhi and Art & Bid Auction House, Dubai, founded by a young philanthropist and art expert - Asif Kamal joins hands with the Foundation to collect and donate Rs 20 Lakh to the Chief Minister's Disaster Relief Fund.

"As we all go through this unfortunate COVID-19 epidemic phase where the whole world is struggling to survive, the state of Bihar has another inevitable difficulty due to massive floods in various regions. At times when everyone is expected to stay at home to ensure social distancing, people in Bihar on the other hand are forced to leave their homes. They are in very ghastly condition in desperate need of basic life requirements. With Art and Bids Fundraiser exhibition, Asif Kamal Foundation will be helping the unfortunate in this aching course of time," said Asif Kamal, Founder, Asif Kamal Foundation, while talking at the exhibition. The 60 days long exhibition began on 15th August is expected to sell art and artworks worth a total amount of about two crores to art lovers in the country and abroad. These exhibits will be online for 60 days on the website of Alturaash Art Gallery and Asif Kamal Foundation and it will be physically live at Alturaash Art Gallery in DLF South Court Mall, Saket, New Delhi.

This exhibition will provide a platform to not only the old Masters like M F Husain, Ram Kumar, Krishen Khanna, K K Hebbar, Jamini Roy, Ravi Verma, Jogen Chowdhry, Laxma Goud and Badri Narayan but also to young emerging artists like Valay Shende, Chittrovanu Mazumdar, Vivek Vilsasini, Pradipta Chakraborty, Vikash Kalra, Manish Barodia, Raj More and Zoya Singh. "As the world experiences unprecedented challenges, Asif Kamal Foundation is committed to providing critical support to the vulnerable populations that are acutely impacted by unfortunate events. We are pleased to collaborate with Alturaash Art, Delhi and Art & Bid Auction House helping people in all possible ways," added Kamal.

Asif kamal Foundation (AFK) is an initiative to work in rural India in the field of healthcare and education. Empowering Rural India will Empower Real India. A notable art connoisseur and businessman Asif Kamal has started this initiative with his team to work for the underprivileged and poor people from rural India. Every child has the right to education and every Indian has the right to get better healthcare services in their area. Our mission is to work in providing better healthcare services and education to the Indian living in the rural parts of India. The Foundation is focused on promoting self-employment.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)