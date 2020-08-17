Left Menu
Bitcoin hits highest in 13 months as 2020 rally gathers steam

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-08-2020 21:29 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 21:28 IST
Representative Image

Bitcoin jumped to its highest in over a year on Monday, adding to a 2020 rally that has seen it more than treble in price since March.

The biggest cryptocurrency gained 4.4% to $12,424, its highest since July 2019. Bitcoin has soared over 70% this year, making it one of the strongest performing assets.

Plummeting interest rates and huge bond-buying programmes by central banks across the world have boosted demand for the cryptocurrency, seen by some investors as a hedge against inflation due to its capped supply.

