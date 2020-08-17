1 out of 5 combinations given approval under 'green channel' route: CCI

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Monday said one out of five combinations are given approval under the 'green channel' route. The green channel concept, which was recommended by a high-level panel that reviewed competition law, allows for an automatic system for speedy approval of certain categories of mergers and acquisitions. Noting that it is the first-of-its-kind system in the world for notifiable combinations, CCI in a tweet said the initiative completed one year on August 15. The fair trade regulator further said the concept is "a CCI initiative towards ease of doing business." So far, 14 combinations have been notified under the green channel route. During October-December 2019, five out of the total 25 combination notices were notified under the green channel route. The number of such notifications was five between January-March 2020, out of the total 23 combinations notices. Out of 15 combination notices filed between April-June 2020, four were notified under the green channel, the tweet by the regulator noted. Green channel approvals can be availed in combinations where there are no horizontal overlaps, no existing or potential vertical relationships and no complementary business activities between the combining parties or related parties.