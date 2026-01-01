Left Menu

Maharashtra Infant Mystery: Suspected Negligence and Abandonment

A four-day-old baby girl in Maharashtra's Palghar district was hospitalized with serious injuries. Initial suspicions pointed to an animal attack, but inconsistencies in the mother's story have raised concerns about possible negligence or abandonment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 01-01-2026 09:49 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 09:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A four-day-old infant girl from Maharashtra's Palghar district has been hospitalized with severe injuries, prompting police scrutiny due to inconsistencies in the mother's account of events.

Initially suspected to be an animal attack, medical examinations revealed older injuries, contradicting the mother's claims and raising concerns about negligence and possible abandonment.

Local residents reportedly found the infant unattended, suggesting she may have been attacked during this time. The police are investigating all angles of the case while the child has been transferred to Valsad, Gujarat, for further medical treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

