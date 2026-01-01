Maharashtra Infant Mystery: Suspected Negligence and Abandonment

A four-day-old infant girl from Maharashtra's Palghar district has been hospitalized with severe injuries, prompting police scrutiny due to inconsistencies in the mother's account of events.

Initially suspected to be an animal attack, medical examinations revealed older injuries, contradicting the mother's claims and raising concerns about negligence and possible abandonment.

Local residents reportedly found the infant unattended, suggesting she may have been attacked during this time. The police are investigating all angles of the case while the child has been transferred to Valsad, Gujarat, for further medical treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)