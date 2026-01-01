Left Menu

Henrik Rydström Takes the Helm at Columbus Crew

Henrik Rydström has been appointed as the new head coach of Major League Soccer's Columbus Crew. He succeeds Wilfried Nancy, who left to manage Glasgow Celtic. Rydström previously coached Malmö to league titles and the Swedish Cup, and played for Kalmar for two decades.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Columbus | Updated: 01-01-2026 09:43 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 09:43 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

In a strategic move, Columbus Crew has appointed Henrik Rydström as their new head coach. He takes over from Wilfried Nancy, who recently departed for Scottish club Glasgow Celtic.

Rydström brings a wealth of experience with him, having successfully led Malmö to consecutive league titles and a Swedish Cup victory during his tenure from 2023 to 2025. Prior to that, he helmed teams Sirius and Kalmar in Sweden.

Joining Rydström in Columbus are assistant coach Theodor Olsson and first team analyst Mak Pakhei from his previous Malmö staff, while goalkeeper coach Phil Boerger and head of video and data analysis Marc O'Neill stay on from Nancy's crew.

