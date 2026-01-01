Building a Prosperous Jharkhand by 2050: Hemant Soren's Vision Unveiled
Chief Minister Hemant Soren expressed his vision to transform Jharkhand into a prosperous, just, and sustainable state by 2050. Emphasizing policies on education, health, and social welfare, he highlighted the critical role of local communities. Security measures were beefed up across the state for New Year celebrations.
Chief Minister Hemant Soren extended New Year greetings, revealing his vision for a prosperous Jharkhand by 2050. Highlighting his government's commitment, Soren emphasized policies that prioritize education, health, self-employment, and preserving natural resources.
Soren stressed the importance of the state's diverse communities, including tribal populations and youth, in achieving this vision. His comments came as the state marked the new year with strengthened security in popular areas to ensure public safety.
Ranchi, in particular, saw heightened surveillance at tourist spots like waterfalls and the zoo. Police maintained strict monitoring at identified vulnerable locations, as crowds gathered to celebrate the New Year responsibly and peacefully.
