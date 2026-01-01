Left Menu

Xi Jinping Hails China's Tech Strides Amid Taiwan Tensions

Chinese President Xi Jinping lauded China's advancements in AI and semiconductors while affirming intentions to annex Taiwan. In a New Year's address, he focused on China's military and space technology progress, emphasizing self-reliance as the US tightens tech controls. Taiwan's President vowed to resist China's ambitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 01-01-2026 09:50 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 09:50 IST
Xi Jinping Hails China's Tech Strides Amid Taiwan Tensions
Xi Jinping
  • Country:
  • China

In a New Year's Eve address, Chinese President Xi Jinping praised China's significant technological advancements in areas such as artificial intelligence and semiconductors, while doubling down on intentions to annex self-ruled Taiwan.

Xi highlighted the country's progress in military technology and space exploration, with images of humanoid robots and new hydropower projects accompanying the broadcast.

He also emphasized China's plan to become self-reliant in science and technology amidst tightening US tech controls, and reiterated his call for reunification with Taiwan, as Taiwan's President vowed to counter China's expansionist strategies.

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Firm Stand: President Lai's Pledge Against Chinese Ambitions

Taiwan's Firm Stand: President Lai's Pledge Against Chinese Ambitions

 India
2
Delhi Cracks Down on Drunken Driving Over New Year's Eve

Delhi Cracks Down on Drunken Driving Over New Year's Eve

 India
3
Government Initiates New Excise Duty and Health Cess on Tobacco and Pan Masala

Government Initiates New Excise Duty and Health Cess on Tobacco and Pan Masa...

 India
4
Kim Jong Un Rings in New Year with Patriotic Fanfare and Political Implications

Kim Jong Un Rings in New Year with Patriotic Fanfare and Political Implicati...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026