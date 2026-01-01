Xi Jinping Hails China's Tech Strides Amid Taiwan Tensions

In a New Year's Eve address, Chinese President Xi Jinping praised China's significant technological advancements in areas such as artificial intelligence and semiconductors, while doubling down on intentions to annex self-ruled Taiwan.

Xi highlighted the country's progress in military technology and space exploration, with images of humanoid robots and new hydropower projects accompanying the broadcast.

He also emphasized China's plan to become self-reliant in science and technology amidst tightening US tech controls, and reiterated his call for reunification with Taiwan, as Taiwan's President vowed to counter China's expansionist strategies.