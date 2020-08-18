Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazil Economy Minister Paulo Guedes not about to resign - sources

Brazil's Economy Minister Paulo Guedes has no intention of resigning, two sources from the economic team told Reuters, in an attempt to quash rising speculation that political pressure for more public spending could force him to quit. Doubts about Guedes' future have grown since two more of his special secretaries left the ministry last week and local media reported at the weekend that central bank president Roberto Campos Neto is being lined up to replace him.

Reuters | Updated: 18-08-2020 04:54 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 04:54 IST
Brazil Economy Minister Paulo Guedes not about to resign - sources

Brazil's Economy Minister Paulo Guedes has no intention of resigning, two sources from the economic team told Reuters, in an attempt to quash rising speculation that political pressure for more public spending could force him to quit.

Doubts about Guedes' future have grown since two more of his special secretaries left the ministry last week and local media reported at the weekend that central bank president Roberto Campos Neto is being lined up to replace him. The two sources, who are close to both Guedes and Campos Neto and spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity, said the two men agree on the need to control spending so that Brazil can start to reduce its debt burden following a surge in emergency spending to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Both sources stated that Guedes' departure is not being considered internally either at the ministry or the central bank. One of them said that even if Guedes were to leave at the behest of President Jair Bolsonaro, his successor would likely be someone determined to spend, so Campos Neto seems an unlikely candidate. Speculation surrounding Guedes dominated currency market trading on Monday, driving volatility higher and the real lower, analysts said.

The second source noted that Guedes is still involved in trying to reduce mandatory expenses and put in place controls against the creation of new expenses. "There has always been this conflict between the areas that want a budget to spend and those that need to control it. In the past, the fight was between Planning and Finance (ministries). The focus here is on one point: Economy," the second source said.

"And the peripheral ministries are there, at the edge of the lake, which is a little dry, wanting to take a drink of water," he added. The sources said that Guedes will present his draft annual budget later this month, laying bare a dire outlook for public finances next year, and making it clear there will be very little room to make investments.

TRENDING

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil's Guedes says he has the trust of President Bolsonaro

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Monday he has the full coincidence of President Jair Bolsonaro, but admitted that his job is difficult. Two sources close to Guedes told Reuters he has no intention of resigning, an attempt to quash ris...

Indian national held for crossing illegally into US from Canada

US Border Patrol agents have apprehended an Indian national who crossed into the United States from Canada on foot over the weekend. The person, whose name was not released by the federal agents, has now been removed from the country, a med...

Canadian Finance Minister Morneau resigns, says will seek top OECD job

Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau announced his resignation on Monday amid reports of friction with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and after coming under fire for his ties to a charity tapped to run a student grant program.Morneau said ...

Australia's Victoria reports lowest rise in COVID-19 cases in a month

Australias second most populous state of Victoria reported its lowest daily rise in new coronavirus cases in a month on Tuesday, stoking hopes that a second wave of infection in the state is easing. The state recorded 17 deaths from the new...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020