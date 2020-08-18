Masai School raises USD 2.5 mn in funding

Edtech platform Masai School on Tuesday said it has raised a pre-series A funding round of USD 2.5 million (about Rs 18.7 crore), led by Unitus Ventures, joined by India Quotient and AngelList India. The company has raised USD 2.7 million in funding to date.

Founded by Prateek Shukla, Nrupul Dev and Yogesh Bhat, Masai School began operations in June 2019 and has campuses in Bengaluru and Patna along with online operations. It currently trains tech aspirants in full stack web and android development. By integrating the income sharing agreement (ISA), it allows students to pay the course fee after they get a job.

"With key focus on tech and curriculum, the funds will be used to hire industry experts to build and impart curriculum and strengthening current offerings – Full stack, web, android development," it said in a statement. It will also help tap into new learner base, build new disciplines (UX, product management, data science), and bolstering infrastructure.

"In the long run, we aim to become a higher education alternative, catering to students and working professionals alike in preparing a future-ready Indian tech workforce. We aim to enable the dreams of over 1,000 learners in the next 12 months," Prateek Shukla, CEO and co-founder, Masai School said. Masai School's hiring partners include Samsung, Sharechat, UrbanClap, Instamojo, Propelld, Vyapar, RevvSales, Lendingkart, Nobroker, Smallcase and Paytm Money.

Its current base of students stands at about 300. "We are seeing a considerable increase in people applying to build their skill set. We are currently witnessing over 1,000 students applying to Masai School every week," Shukla said. The edtech space has seen strong growth globally with the COVID-19 pandemic serving as an inflection point.

While a number of players have raised fresh funding from investors, consolidation is also being seen in the industry with deals like Byju's buying coding training platform WhiteHat Jr for USD 300 million and Unacademy acquiring PrepLadder for USD 50 million..