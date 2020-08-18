Left Menu
Development News Edition

European shares fall as U.S.-China tensions, virus cases rise

European shares fell on Tuesday as investors worried about escalating U.S.-China tensions and a resurgence in regional coronavirus cases, knocking shares of growth-sensitive cyclical sectors lower. The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.5% by 0713 GMT, with banks, energy firms, insurers and automakers falling between 0.8% and 0.9%. It also warned that most major world economies except China will have to bear the brunt of a coronavirus-led downturn this year.

Reuters | Updated: 18-08-2020 12:58 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 12:58 IST
European shares fall as U.S.-China tensions, virus cases rise

European shares fell on Tuesday as investors worried about escalating U.S.-China tensions and a resurgence in regional coronavirus cases, knocking shares of growth-sensitive cyclical sectors lower.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.5% by 0713 GMT, with banks, energy firms, insurers and automakers falling between 0.8% and 0.9%. Asian stocks made cautious gains after the Trump administration said it will tighten curbs on China's Huawei Technologies Co, to crack down on its access to commercially available chips, while ratcheting up tensions with Beijing.

UK-listed miner BHP Group, slipped 2.2% as it reported a 4% drop in annual profit that also missed analysts' estimate. It also warned that most major world economies except China will have to bear the brunt of a coronavirus-led downturn this year. Danish Jewellery maker Pandora tumbled 5.9% as it said the number of closed shops increased slightly in August, and the current level of store traffic is "well below" the level before the lockdowns.

Britain's Marks & Spencer rose 1.8% after it revealed plans to cut a further 7,000 jobs, dealing the latest blow to the beleaguered retail sector from the COVID-19 crisis.

TRENDING

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Mauritius oil clean-up team turns focus from sea to mangroves

A Japanese disaster relief team helping to clean up a devastating oil spill off the Indian Ocean island nation of Mauritius is focusing on mangroves, beaches and wetlands after most of the oil at sea had been collected, it said on Tuesday. ...

HPU postpones UG final year exam amid confusion over HC order

Amid confusion over a Himachal Pradesh High Court order of postponing the examination schedule, the Himachal Pradesh University HPU deferred its undergraduate final year examination scheduled for August 18. A division bench of the HC had...

Japan's travel ban to contain virus unfair, western businesses say

Four Western business lobbies joined in protesting Japans travel ban to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, saying the policy is out of step with measures in other major economies and will harm investment.Many countries have imposed t...

Shankar Mahadevan extends birthday greeting to lyricist Gulzar as he turns 86

Music composer and singer Shankar Mahadevan extended birthday greetings to the legendary lyricist and poet Gulzar as he turned 86 on Tuesday. Mahadevan who has worked several times with Gulzar took to Twitter to share pictures of himself wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020