China takes measures against 46 US firms related to government procurement
China has imposed measures against 46 US companies, barring Chinese buyers from procuring their products, in response to government procurement activities.
- Country:
- China
China has decided to take relevant measures against 46 United States companies in relation to government procurement activities, the finance ministry said in a statement on Monday.
The measures bars Chinese buyers from procuring any products manufactured by the 46 companies effective immediately, but excludes U.S.-funded enterprises operating in China.
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