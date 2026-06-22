China takes measures against 46 US firms related to government procurement

China Has Decided To Take Relevant Measures Against United States Companies In Relation To Government Procurement Activities

​China ‌has decided ​to take relevant ‌measures against 46 United States companies in ‌relation to government procurement ‌activities, the finance ministry said in ⁠a ​statement ⁠on Monday.

The measures bars ⁠Chinese buyers from ​procuring any products manufactured ⁠by the 46 ⁠companies ​effective immediately, but excludes U.S.-funded ⁠enterprises operating in China.