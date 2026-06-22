China takes measures against 46 US firms related to government procurement

China has imposed measures against 46 US companies, barring Chinese buyers from procuring their products, in response to government procurement activities.

Reuters | China Has Decided To Take Relevant Measures Against United States Companies In Relation To Government Procurement Activities | Updated: 22-06-2026 06:46 IST | Created: 22-06-2026 06:46 IST
China takes measures against 46 US firms related to government procurement
United States
  • Country:
  • China

​China ‌has decided ​to take relevant ‌measures against 46 United States companies in ‌relation to government procurement ‌activities, the finance ministry said in ⁠a ​statement ⁠on Monday.

The measures bars ⁠Chinese buyers from ​procuring any products manufactured ⁠by the 46 ⁠companies ​effective immediately, but excludes U.S.-funded ⁠enterprises operating in China.

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