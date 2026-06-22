Golf-Clark hopes US Open win brings him a step closer to redemption

Wyndham Clark won his second U.S. Open title, but faces a challenge in winning back fan support after a series of incidents, including a locker room outburst at last year's event.

Reuters | Wyndham Clark Captured His Second Us Open Title At Shinnecock Hills On Sunday But Concedes He Still Has A Lot Of Work To Do To Win Back The Fans After Causing Serious Damage In The Oakmont Country Club Locker Room At Last Years Event Clark Held On To Beat Sam Burns By One Shot In A Nervesearing Final Round In Southampton | Updated: 22-06-2026 07:01 IST | Created: 22-06-2026 07:01 IST
Golf-Clark hopes US Open win brings him a step closer to redemption
  • Country:
  • United States

Wyndham Clark captured his second ​U.S. Open title at Shinnecock Hills on ​Sunday but concedes he still has ‌a ​lot of work to do to win back the fans after causing serious damage in the Oakmont Country Club locker room at last year's event.

Clark ‌held on to beat Sam Burns by one shot in a nerve-searing final round in Southampton, where many fans left before the end of his third round and heckled him during the fourth. "New York didn't really ‌like me - I love you guys," said Clark, who finished the tournament at four-under par. "But, you know, ‌I get it. Some of it's self deserved and I did some unfortunate things last year that I really regret."

Clark's fiery temper saw him receive a ban from Oakmont for smashing lockers in a rage after missing the cut in 2025. At ⁠the ​PGA Championships the same year ⁠he was criticized for angrily throwing his driver after a poor tee shot. Spectators have made their feeling clear about the incidents, ⁠and Clark said he had to tune out some of the needle from fans at Shinnecock Hills.

"I was kind of ​making jokes about it with (caddie David Pelekoudas) where if we heard someone cheer for me, I'd ⁠go, 'Oh, there's one person that likes me,'" said Clark, who also won the tournament in 2023. "I've played now a Presidents Cup ⁠and ​Ryder Cup on foreign soil, and it kind of had that atmosphere a little bit."

Clark has made no secret of the effort he has put into the mental side of his game, telling reporters he ⁠faced a long road back to regaining his composure. "What happened at Oakmont was obviously the lowest point," ⁠said Clark.

"I just felt ⁠a lot of my career, world ranking, reputation, everything just dwindling. That's a terrible feeling. I would say in that moment I definitely didn't think I'd be ‌here this year ‌doing this."

TRENDING

1
Will Deeper Trade Ties Help Bangladesh and Malaysia Navigate Economic Uncertainty?

Will Deeper Trade Ties Help Bangladesh and Malaysia Navigate Economic Uncert...

Malaysia
2
Australia extends fuel excise relief to ease household cost pressures

Australia extends fuel excise relief to ease household cost pressures

Australia
3
Golf-Clark builds six-stroke lead heading into US Open final round

Golf-Clark builds six-stroke lead heading into US Open final round

United States
4
Trump, blaming alleged vandals, says Washington Reflecting Pool needs repairs

Trump, blaming alleged vandals, says Washington Reflecting Pool needs repair...

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Hidden Bosses in India's Gig Economy: AI, Apps and Worker Rights

Rwanda’s Export Challenge: IMF Urges Reforms to Unlock Growth and Cut Trade Gaps

Agriculture’s Make-or-Break Moment: Feed 10 Billion People Without Burning the Planet

The Silent Pandemic Is Already Here: Antibiotic Resistance Is Rewiring Global Health

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026