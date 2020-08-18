Cataloging startup Text Mercato gets Rs 4.85 cr in series-A funding

Text Mercato, digital cataloguing startup that serves e-commerce platforms, has raised Rs 4.85 crore in series A funding from a clutch of investors. While the funding is led by 1Crowd, others who have participated include Hong Kong-based startup accelerator Betatron, and angel investors Andrew Dell - former head HSBC Africa, and Raaj Shah, CFO of Sequent Software, the startup said in a note.

Bengaluru-based Text Mercato was founded by Kiran Ramakrishna and Subhajit Mukherjee in 2015, and serves the content needs of digital companies. 1Crowd is an early-stage venture investment fund and a platform - set up in 2015 - to provide an institutionalised approach to investing in startups, and has invested over Rs 100 crore in 31 startups across sectors, ranging from enterprise tech and deep tech to B2C startups.

Text Mercato aims to disrupt the multi-department and multi-role problem of listing and marketing a product into one single seamless process by focussing on end-to-end stacks, single sign-ons, central management and scale across languages. Text Mercato currently serves over 100 clients, including several leading online retail and e-commerce players like Myntra, and the Dubai-based The Luxury Closet, among other clients spanning fashion, electronics, FMCG, hospitality etc.

Domestic customers account for 75 per cent of its revenue, and the rest comes from international clients..