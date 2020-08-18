Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cataloging startup Text Mercato gets Rs 4.85 cr in series-A funding

While the funding is led by 1Crowd, others who have participated include Hong Kong-based startup accelerator Betatron, and angel investors Andrew Dell - former head HSBC Africa, and Raaj Shah, CFO of Sequent Software, the startup said in a note. Bengaluru-based Text Mercato was founded by Kiran Ramakrishna and Subhajit Mukherjee in 2015, and serves the content needs of digital companies.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2020 15:04 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 15:04 IST
Cataloging startup Text Mercato gets Rs 4.85 cr in series-A funding

Text Mercato, digital cataloguing startup that serves e-commerce platforms, has raised Rs 4.85 crore in series A funding from a clutch of investors. While the funding is led by 1Crowd, others who have participated include Hong Kong-based startup accelerator Betatron, and angel investors Andrew Dell - former head HSBC Africa, and Raaj Shah, CFO of Sequent Software, the startup said in a note.

Bengaluru-based Text Mercato was founded by Kiran Ramakrishna and Subhajit Mukherjee in 2015, and serves the content needs of digital companies. 1Crowd is an early-stage venture investment fund and a platform - set up in 2015 - to provide an institutionalised approach to investing in startups, and has invested over Rs 100 crore in 31 startups across sectors, ranging from enterprise tech and deep tech to B2C startups.

Text Mercato aims to disrupt the multi-department and multi-role problem of listing and marketing a product into one single seamless process by focussing on end-to-end stacks, single sign-ons, central management and scale across languages. Text Mercato currently serves over 100 clients, including several leading online retail and e-commerce players like Myntra, and the Dubai-based The Luxury Closet, among other clients spanning fashion, electronics, FMCG, hospitality etc.

Domestic customers account for 75 per cent of its revenue, and the rest comes from international clients..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

England axes health agency criticised for COVID-19 response

England will scrap the government agency responsible for responding to public health emergencies after the country has suffered the highest death rate in Europe from the coronavirus pandemic. Public Health England, a cornerstone of the stat...

WHO calls for widespread flu vaccinations this year

The world must administer widespread anti-flu vaccinations this year to help to ward off the risk of complicating coronavirus infections, World Health Organization senior adviser Bruce Aylward said on Tuesday. More than 21.9 million people ...

Uganda Civil Aviation Authority launches EGP system to unclog procurement process

The Uganda Civil Aviation Authority UCAA on August 18 has launched the Electronic Government Procurement System EGP a government steers system that is expected to unclog the procurement process, according to a news report by Chimp Reports.T...

Swadeshi Microprocessor Challenge launched to provide further impetus to strong ecosystem

Shri Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union Minister of Law Justice, Communications and Electronics Information Technology launched today Swadeshi Microprocessor Challenge- Innovate Solutions for Aatmanirbhar Bharat to provide further impetus to the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020