Left Menu
Development News Edition

Edelweiss Tokio Life partners with Element AI for AI transformation journey

- Element AI to develop strategic AI roadmap and prioritize investments MUMBAI, India, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance has partnered with Element AI, a global developer of artificial intelligence-powered (AI) solutions and products, to develop a strategic AI roadmap for the new-age insurer and prioritise investments.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-08-2020 15:13 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 15:13 IST
Edelweiss Tokio Life partners with Element AI for AI transformation journey

- Element AI to develop strategic AI roadmap and prioritize investments MUMBAI, India, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance has partnered with Element AI, a global developer of artificial intelligence-powered (AI) solutions and products, to develop a strategic AI roadmap for the new-age insurer and prioritise investments. Commenting on the development, Nilesh Parmar, Chief Operating Officer, Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance, said, "As an organisation, we are focused on building agility and scalability within our processes and systems. With a single-minded focus of delivering a seamless and superior customer experience, we want to empower ourselves with new-age technologies like artificial intelligence that can help us better serve our customers. We are glad to have found a like-minded partner like Element AI to assist us in this transformation journey." The Element AI Advisory and Enablement team will work closely with Edelweiss Tokio Life to create an actionable roadmap for strategic AI deployment for the company, which will ultimately support a detailed AI transformation plan. This work will utilize unique learnings and insights from Element AI to establish technical feasibility and identify AI use cases.

"Insurers globally are facing mounting challenges in meeting evolving customer expectations and optimizing processes efficiently," said Luis Gonzalez - Managing Director APAC, Element AI. "As a leader in AI-driven solutions to solve these challenges, we are excited to work with Edelweiss Tokio life to design and implement a strategic roadmap to prioritize their investments into AI." Element AI Advisory and Enablement services help organizations like Edelweiss Tokio Life accelerate AI adoption by: • Identifying how AI can help address the key challenges facing a business and finding the unique AI investments that balance creating value today with building capabilities for tomorrow. • Assessing the potential of a company's current data, technology and software infrastructure to deploy AI workflows and systems through a strategic lens.

• Empowering employees to work smarter with AI by building an organization's literacy and trust to work with AI. • Establishing a framework for trustworthy, explainable and responsible AI for now and the future.

About Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance Company Limited is a joint venture between Edelweiss Financial Services Limited, one of India's leading and diversified financial services companies and Tokio Marine Holdings Inc, one of the oldest and largest insurance companies in Japan. Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance launched its pan-India operations in July 2011, offering proprietary need-based solutions to help customers meet their life stage financial goals. This lineage brings together a deep understanding of customer needs and international expertise. The company is headquartered in Mumbai serving over 2.02 lakh customers through 43,681 personal finance advisors as on March 31, 2019 across 121 branches in 93 major cities. Awards: Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance has been consistently recognized for its Product Innovation capabilities at several forums, namely Golden Peacock Awards 2018, Golden Globe Tigers Awards 2018, ET NOW - BFSI Awards 2018, Times National Award for Marketing Excellence 2018, India Insurance Summit 2019 and Skoch Awards 2019.

To learn more about Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance, please visit www.edelweisstokio.in You can follow Edelweiss Tokio Life on: https://www.linkedin.com/company/edelweiss-tokio-life-insurance/?viewAsMember=true https://twitter.com/edelweiss_tokio https://www.instagram.com/edelweiss_tokio/ https://www.facebook.com/EdelweissTokioLife/ Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/730323/ETLI_Logo.jpg PWR PWR.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

England axes health agency criticised for COVID-19 response

England will scrap the government agency responsible for responding to public health emergencies after the country has suffered the highest death rate in Europe from the coronavirus pandemic. Public Health England, a cornerstone of the stat...

WHO calls for widespread flu vaccinations this year

The world must administer widespread anti-flu vaccinations this year to help to ward off the risk of complicating coronavirus infections, World Health Organization senior adviser Bruce Aylward said on Tuesday. More than 21.9 million people ...

Uganda Civil Aviation Authority launches EGP system to unclog procurement process

The Uganda Civil Aviation Authority UCAA on August 18 has launched the Electronic Government Procurement System EGP a government steers system that is expected to unclog the procurement process, according to a news report by Chimp Reports.T...

Swadeshi Microprocessor Challenge launched to provide further impetus to strong ecosystem

Shri Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union Minister of Law Justice, Communications and Electronics Information Technology launched today Swadeshi Microprocessor Challenge- Innovate Solutions for Aatmanirbhar Bharat to provide further impetus to the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020