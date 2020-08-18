Left Menu
India negotiating with 13 countries to establish bilateral air bubble arrangements: Puri

India is negotiating with 13 countries, including Australia, Japan and Singapore, to establish separate bilateral air bubble arrangements for international flight operations, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Tuesday. Puri said air bubbles have also been proposed with our neighbours Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Nepal and Bhutan.

India is negotiating with 13 countries, including Australia, Japan, and Singapore, to establish separate bilateral air bubble arrangements for international flight operations, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Tuesday. Under a bilateral air bubble pact, airlines of both countries can operate international flights with certain restrictions.

Since July, India has established such bubbles with the following countries - the US, the UK, France, Germany, the UAE, Qatar, and the Maldives. Puri said on Twitter, "We are now taking these efforts forward & are negotiating with 13 more countries to establish such arrangements." "These countries include Australia, Italy, Japan, New Zealand, Nigeria, Bahrain, Israel, Kenya, Philippines, Russia, Singapore, South Korea & Thailand," he added. Puri said air bubbles have also been proposed with our neighbors Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Nepal, and Bhutan.

