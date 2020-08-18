Left Menu
Development News Edition

Toyota launches subscription programme

The role of Toyota Mobility Service aimed at providing one such solution catering to emerging mobility needs of the customers. Both leasing and subscription are expected to grow significantly in the coming years.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2020 17:52 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 17:39 IST
Toyota launches subscription programme
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Tuesday launched its car leasing and subscription programme in India through a new vertical, Toyota's Mobility Services, which will lead its future mobility initiatives in the country. The company has partnered with in-house brand 'KINTO' under Toyota Financial Services, ALD Automotive India and SMAS Auto Leasing India Pvt Ltd to offer the services, which will initially be available in Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru and Mumbai.

It will then be gradually expanded to 10 more cities within the first year. Toyota's Mobility Services (TMS) start from Rs 21,000 a month for its premium hatchback Glanza.

"This is TKM's answer to meeting the customers expectations. During these (COVID-19) times, the customer wants to go from point A to point B safely but his economic needs are not growing, so he wants to pay a minimum incremental price and he knows that this is for a limited period. That's the big enabler we are trying to address by coming out with products," TKM Senior Vice President, Sales and Service, Naveen Soni told PTI. He said COVID-19 has come as a big dampener to shared mobility and customers who have accustomed themselves to it.

Under the initiative, the company said customers can pick cars of their choice for a tenure of three-to-five years on a fixed monthly fee, inclusive of vehicle maintenance, insurance and roadside assistance, on lease. Soni side while leasing was established in India, mostly addressing the needs of top executives of corporates, but in the mass segment where the common man mobility needs have to be addressed, it is where Toyota's effort is to aggregate all these mobility service providers and give customers the options to choose from.

For subscription, customers will have the flexibility to opt for short-term usage of 24 months to 48 months. Car leasing and subscription gives the convenience of ownership with added flexibilities. It also gives the customer to choose from a variety of products that TKM offers in India, including the Glanza, Yaris, Innova Crysta, Fortuner and the soon to be launched, Urban Cruiser. Soni said globally also the automotive industry is experiencing a 'once-in-a-century' profound transformation. The role of Toyota Mobility Service aimed at providing one such solution catering to emerging mobility needs of the customers.

Both leasing and subscription are expected to grow significantly in the coming years. He further said in time, TKM would provide all possible models of mobility service by working closely with corporate, fleet customers and subscribers to understand their needs and offer customised and futuristic solutions such as Mobility-as-a-Service and connected cars.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Australia signs deal with AstraZeneca for possible COVID-19 vaccine

Australia has signed a deal with drugmaker AstraZeneca to secure a potential COVID-19 vaccine, the Prime Minister said on Tuesday, joining a growing list of countries lining up supplies of the drug.AstraZenecas candidate is seen as a frontr...

Measures will be taken to ensure adequate supply of liquid oxygen to all hospitals- Minister

Karnataka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar on Tuesday said he has directed officials to make necessary arrangements to ensure adequate supply of liquid oxygen to all hospitals in the state, amid growing demand. He also said the governm...

France to make masks compulsory in most workplaces

The French government plans to make wearing a mask compulsory in the vast majority of workplaces to try to stop a resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic.The labour ministry said the new arrangement would apply to all shared spaces in offices a...

Robert Shetkintong appointed India's next envoy to Ethiopia

Robert Shetkintong, Foreign Service officer of 2001 batch, has been appointed Indias next Ambassador to Ethiopia, the Ministry of External Affairs MEA announced here on Tuesday.Shetkintong is currently serving as the Joint Secretary in the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020