Left Menu
Development News Edition

Second chartered flight for stranded passengers from Dubai to reach city on Wednesday

Saptarshi Dutta, the Association secretary said the flight is almost full and on reaching the city 80 passengers will leave for their onward journey to north Bengal and Sikkim. The alumni body has fully sponsored 50 tickets for those who have lost their jobs.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 18-08-2020 19:07 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 19:07 IST
Second chartered flight for stranded passengers from Dubai to reach city on Wednesday

A second chartered flight will bring back passengers stranded in Dubai due to the pandemic to the metropolis on Wednesday. The Indigo flight will leave Dubai airport Wednesday morning and reach the city in the afternoon, the sponsors said on Tuesday.

The flight is being partially sponsored by the Dubai chapter of St Xavier's College Calcutta Alumni Association which has chartered the Indigo flight. Saptarshi Dutta, the Association secretary said the flight is almost full and on reaching the city 80 passengers will leave for their onward journey to north Bengal and Sikkim.

The alumni body has fully sponsored 50 tickets for those who have lost their jobs. It is also partially sponsoring for those who are not able to pay the full price of the tickets, he said. Among the passengers will be two pregnant ladies and ten senior citizens, he said.

Dutta said the Association has secured all permission from the state and central governments and passengers who have tested negative in RT-PCR test will be allowed to board the flight. Besides the alumni body, others who have joined the rescue mission are NGOs Purvanchal Pravasi Milan and Marwari Yuva Manch, he added.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Obey corona rules to keep economy, schools running, says Merkel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday urged Germans to stick to rules aimed at controlling the coronavirus, such as wearing masks, to ensure schools can stay open and Europes biggest economy continues its recovery from lockdown.A rise ...

Light to moderate rains in Rajasthan

Light to moderate rains prevailed in Rajasthan on Tuesday, with Gangapur in Sawaimadhopur district recording a maximum of 6 cm rainfall. Shahbad and Anta both in Baran recorded 5 cm each, while a few other places received below 5 cm rain...

Jill Biden's path from reluctant politico to possible FLOTUS

Jill Biden is a prankster. Its the first thing most of her friends and former aides say when asked about her character. She once sneaked into a close aides birthday party dressed as catering staff and surprised him with a drink. She has dre...

TRAI asks Airtel, VIL to submit pending data post priority plan presentation

Telecom regulator TRAI has asked Airtel and Vodafone Idea to submit all pending data post their priority plan presentation on August 10, as the regulator moves closer to finalising its views on the contentious issue, a source said. The regu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020