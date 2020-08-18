Second chartered flight for stranded passengers from Dubai to reach city on Wednesday

A second chartered flight will bring back passengers stranded in Dubai due to the pandemic to the metropolis on Wednesday. The Indigo flight will leave Dubai airport Wednesday morning and reach the city in the afternoon, the sponsors said on Tuesday.

The flight is being partially sponsored by the Dubai chapter of St Xavier's College Calcutta Alumni Association which has chartered the Indigo flight. Saptarshi Dutta, the Association secretary said the flight is almost full and on reaching the city 80 passengers will leave for their onward journey to north Bengal and Sikkim.

The alumni body has fully sponsored 50 tickets for those who have lost their jobs. It is also partially sponsoring for those who are not able to pay the full price of the tickets, he said. Among the passengers will be two pregnant ladies and ten senior citizens, he said.

Dutta said the Association has secured all permission from the state and central governments and passengers who have tested negative in RT-PCR test will be allowed to board the flight. Besides the alumni body, others who have joined the rescue mission are NGOs Purvanchal Pravasi Milan and Marwari Yuva Manch, he added.