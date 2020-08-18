Left Menu
Development News Edition

Locals will be consulted before starting projects: Maha CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday held discussions with a group of eminent persons on ways of boosting the state's growth rate and reviving its economy which has been badly hit by COVID-19.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-08-2020 22:24 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 22:24 IST
Locals will be consulted before starting projects: Maha CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday held discussions with a group of eminent persons on ways of boosting the state's growth rate and reviving its economy which has been badly hit by COVID-19. These eminent persons, including veteran banker Deepak Parekh and former bureaucrat Vijay Kelkar, are members of the Pune International Centre.

Thackeray held the discussions with the Centres president Raghunath Mashelkar, vice-president Kelkar, Parekh, Shami Mehta and other members via video-conferencing. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who holds the finance portfolio, also took part in the parleys.

According to an official statement, the chief minister stressed on initiating a dialogue with locals before any development work is undertaken and also underscored the need for transparency in carrying it out. Without naming anyone, Thackeray said this did not happen earlier, but now on people will be taken into confidence and dialogue with them will be increased.

Our government will not go beyond the views of locals while bringing in any project. There is no meaning to a development which is coupled with protests and baton charges, the statement quoted the chief minister as saying. The Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg, that will connect Mumbai to Nagpur in Vidarbha, will give momentum to the states development, he added.

He reiterated that 24 townships will be developed along the 700-km expressway. A network of industrial hubs will also be weaved along the expressway, benefiting the state, Thackeray added.

The chief minister emphasised on decentralisation of industries in Maharashtra, contending the state witnessed repercussions of concentration of industries in certain areas during the lockdown period. He observed that industrial units in Mumbai, Pimpri- Chinchwad and Thane remained shut during the period, affecting production.

If industries are decentralised, production will continue in some or the other parts of the state, if such a situation (as triggered by COVID-19) is to arise in the future, the chief minister said. Thackeray also called for changing the hire and fire work culture or else, he added, employment issues will crop up.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Report: Trump campaign's Russia contacts a 'grave' threat

The Trump campaigns interactions with Russian intelligence services during the 2016 presidential election posed a grave counterintelligence threat, a Senate panel concluded Tuesday as it detailed in a report how associates of the Republican...

Coronavirus helps abandoned homes find new owners in Georgia

By Umberto Bacchi MILAN, Aug 18 Thomson Reuters Foundation - They might have rotting doors and squeaky floors but abandoned homes have become an instant seller in Georgia as coronavirus has boosted demand for out-of-town retreats, according...

SYL meet: Khattar bats for canal's construction at earliest

Reiterating his states stand to build the SYL canal at the earliest, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday told Punjab that its construction and availability of water are two different issues and must not be confused. ...

Real Life Heroes: building a safe space for Rohingya women refugees

Rizvi Hassan, architect, by Rizvi HassanThe centre, designed and built by Rohingyas, provides counselling and training to the women and girls, as part of a project by Bangladeshi NGO BRAC and the UN Childrens Fund UNICEF.Mr Hassan shares ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020