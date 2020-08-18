Left Menu
Development News Edition

Uttar Pradesh unveils new electronics manufacturing policy

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday unveiled a new electronics manufacturing policy to become a global electronics hub and attract international investors looking to shift their base to India in the post COVID-19 scenario. Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway regions have been established as one of the emerging mobile manufacturing hubs in the world which has attracted foreign direct investments from many countries.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 18-08-2020 22:46 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 22:46 IST
Uttar Pradesh unveils new electronics manufacturing policy

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday unveiled a new electronics manufacturing policy to become a global electronics hub and attract international investors looking to shift their base to India in the post COVID-19 scenario. The policy aims at inviting investments of Rs 40,000 crore in five years and creating four lakh direct jobs, an official spokesman said. Uttar Pradesh Electronics Manufacturing Policy 2017 got tremendous success and it achieved the given target of investment and employment generation in the third year itself. Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway regions have been established as one of the emerging mobile manufacturing hubs in the world which has attracted foreign direct investments from many countries. The state accounts for more than 60 per cent of all mobile phones manufactured in India. To further accelerate the electronics ecosystem, the coverage of the new electronics manufacturing policy 2020 has been extended to the entire state from the current electronics manfacturing zones (EMZ) of Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway regions. The incentives proposed in the policy shall be applicable to all units setting up their bases anywhere in Uttar Pradesh, the spokesman said. To address the regional imbalance, double the rate of land subsidy has been provided to investors for setting up manufacturing units in Bundelkhand and Purvanchal regions. To promote MSME units in electronics manufacturing, the state government will encourage development of rental facilities on 'Plug and Play' model through public-private partnership (PPP) mode. The state government envisages to create world-class infrastructure in the form of Centers of Excellence (CoEs) to promote research, innovation and entrepreneurship in the ESDM (Electronic System Design and Manufacturing) industry. The state's focus will be to establish three Electronics Manufacturing Clusters focusing on mobile manufacturing, consumer durables, telecom, IT hardware, medical equipment, defense, among others. Under the new policy, investors will be eligible for capital subsidy of 15 per cent and additional capital subsidy of 10 per cent on investment of more than Rs 1,000 crore. They will also be eligible for interest subsidy of 5 per cent per annum on the loan obtained from scheduled banks/ financial institutions, the spokesman added.

TRENDING

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

Lenovo launches new range of Legion gaming laptops in India: Check price, specs

Business people in SA and Ghana to engage in trade and investment talks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

6.78-lakh tonnes of reinforcement steel to be used for Delhi Metro Ph-IV projects

Civil work being done under the Delhi Metros Phase IV is expected to consume 6.78 lakh tonnes of reinforcement steel, a DMRC official said on Tuesday. The Union cabinet, in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had in March las...

UAV in Odisha fishermen's net in Bay of Bengal

It was a surprise for a group of fishermen from Odishas Balasore district as they netted an unmanned aerial vehicle UAV while fishing in the Bay of Bengal. The UAV was caught by the fishermen of Talapada village when they went to the deep s...

Pelosi: Democrats willing to cut COVID-19 bill in half to get a deal

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Tuesday that Democrats in Congress are willing to cut their coronavirus relief bill in half to get an agreement on new legislation with the White House and Republicans. We have to t...

Belarus opposition sets up council; Lukashenko decries 'attempt to seize power'

The nascent political opposition in Belarus set up a council inside the country on Tuesday, a move President Alexander Lukashenko denounced as an attempt to seize power 10 days after an election that has triggered mass demonstrations.Many o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020