Left Menu
Development News Edition

Builders get extension to complete pending projects in Noida till Dec 2021

The decision was approved during the 199th Board Meeting of the Noida Authority in the wake of COVID-19 situation. According to the "zero period" policy announced last December by the Uttar Pradesh government, builders will be exempted from paying penal interest on outstanding land dues for the number of years their projects were stuck.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 19-08-2020 00:07 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 00:07 IST
Builders get extension to complete pending projects in Noida till Dec 2021

The Noida Authority on Tuesday extended the deadline for over a dozen builders to complete the pending projects here by December 31, 2021 under its 'zero period' policy, an official statement said. These builders had earlier assured delivery of homes by the end of June 2021. The decision was approved during the 199th Board Meeting of the Noida Authority in the wake of COVID-19 situation.

According to the "zero period" policy announced last December by the Uttar Pradesh government, builders will be exempted from paying penal interest on outstanding land dues for the number of years their projects were stuck. However, the policy was applicable to those builders who were expected to provide homes by June 2021. The state government had expected one lakh new housing units to be constructed by that time. "… the developers who have given written assurance to complete their pending projects by December 31, 2021 have been given an extension till December 31, 2021 from June 30, 2021 as part of the zero period policy. Sixteen (land) allottees have been issued letters for giving written assurance regarding completing the incomplete projects by December 31, 2021," an official press note stated. The board also approved the annual budget of the authority, which has set a target of Rs 5,037 crore in revenue and Rs 4,640 crore budgt for expenditure for the current fiscal 2020-21. The expenditures include expenses on land acquisition, development works, repair and maintenance of health and urban infrastructure, village development, miscellaneous expenses, among others, the statement said. In the budget, the funds have been enhanced from Rs 600 crore to Rs 1,000 crore for land acquisition, and from Rs 106 crore to Rs 125 crore for village development, it added. The board meeting was chaired by Alok Tandon, Commissioner of Infrastructure and Industrial Development. Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari, Greater Noida Authority CEO Narendra Bhooshon and Yamuna Expressway Authority CEO Arun Vir Singh also attended the meeting. Altogether 37 agendas were put forth during the meeting besides 15 proposals for board's approval, it said. During the meeting, the board was told that the Noida Authority had given Rs 4,591.21 crore in loan to the Greater Noida Authority and Rs 1,795.91 crore to the Yamuna Expressway Authority over a period of time. “Both the authorities have made no re-payment on those loans to the Noida Authority during the 2019-20 fiscal and the 2020-21 fiscal so far,” according to the statement. The board was told that the Noida Authority has suggested taking some mixed-use land in the areas under the Greater Noida and the Yamuna Expressway Authority in lieu of the pending loan. “The board has directed for state government-level deliberations to find a way so that the two authorities could settle the dues in terms of land banks or repay the money in installments,” the statement said.

The board approved allocation of shops and restaurant space at the multilevel car parking in Botanical Garden, Sector 38A, on the basis of licence. The decision has been taken after the allocation could not be made via e-auction, according to the statement. There are 36 shops and two cafeterias at the site and rentals for these spaces would be hiked at a rate of 10 per cent annually and reviewed every two years, it stated. The board also gave its nod to the decision of not imposing penalty on land allottees who could not get their documents executed or take over possession during the lockdown period..

TRENDING

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Attack on Titan Season 4: Will Titan capture Eren's layer? Final season’s division into 2 blocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Rangers' Gibaut suspended 3 games, Woodward 1 by MLB

Texas Rangers right-hander Ian Gibaut received a three-game suspension for his actions in Mondays game against the visiting San Diego Padres, Major League Baseball announced Tuesday. MLB deemed Gibaut intentionally threw a pitch at Manny Ma...

Sudan 'astonished' at spokesman's remarks about 'contacts' with Israel

Sudans Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday it was astonished by remarks made by its own spokesman in which he said Khartoum had contacts with Israel, stressing that the government had not discussed the possibility of diplomatic relations. Hayd...

US STOCKS-S&P 500 hits record closing high, regaining pre-COVID level

The SP 500 closed at a record high on Tuesday, rebounding from huge losses triggered by the coronavirus pandemic and crowning one of the most dramatic recoveries in the indexs history.The record confirms, according to a widely accepted defi...

FACTBOX-'Reverse the damage': Officials react to suspension of U.S. Postal Service cuts

U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy on Tuesday suspended until after the November election all mail service changes - steps that Democrats had criticized as an apparent bid to improperly boost President Donald Trumps re-election chances. He...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020