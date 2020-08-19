Left Menu
Development News Edition

China shares weaken as investors shed high-value healthcare, tech stocks

China shares slid on Wednesday after three consecutive sessions of gains, as investors took profits in healthcare and technology stocks with hefty valuations. ** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.3% at 3,440.71 points.

Reuters | Updated: 19-08-2020 10:10 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 10:10 IST
China shares weaken as investors shed high-value healthcare, tech stocks

China shares slid on Wednesday after three consecutive sessions of gains, as investors took profits in healthcare and technology stocks with hefty valuations.

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.3% at 3,440.71 points. ** China's blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.54%, with its financial sector sub-index lower by 0.62%, the consumer staples sector was up 0.53%, the real estate index down 1.05% and the healthcare sub-index down 2.51%. ** The smaller Shenzhen index was down 0.86%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 2.22% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index was down 1%​. ** Morning trading on Hong Kong's securities market, including Stock Connect trading and derivatives, was cancelled on Wednesday due to a typhoon affecting the city, bourse operator Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEX) 0388.HK said.

** "We can see investors are shifting to value stocks with lower valuations while some tech and health care stocks are being sold on concerns over lofty valuations," said Fu Yanping, analyst with China Galaxy Securities. ** Start-up board led the declines today, as investors are awaiting the market reaction as new listings will soon debut under a new IPO system which will see stocks rising or falling by 20% in a session, Fu added.

** White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said no new high-level talks, related to the trade agreement, have been scheduled between the United States and China ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.42% while Japan's Nikkei index was up 0.36%. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.921 per U.S. dollar, 0.02% firmer than the previous close of 6.9222.

** Shares in satellite manufacturer China Spacesat Co Ltd surged as much as 10% to their highest in nearly five years on robust northbound inflows in morning trading. ** China Life Insurance Co Ltd dropped as much as 6.6% after dismissing rumors regarding merger of the company with other insurers.

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Shimla's horse owners hit hard by lack of tourists amid pandemic

The tourism sector, which is a major source of employment, has been badly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving many people like the horse owners or Ghodewalas of Shimla struggling to survive. The lack of tourists due the COVID-19 outb...

With spike of 64,531 cases, India's COVID-19 tally reaches 27,67,274

With a spike of 64,531 cases and 1,092 deaths in the last 24 hours, Indias COVID-19 reached 27,67,274 on Wednesday, according to the Union Health Ministry. The COVID-19 count includes 6,76,514 active cases, 20,37,871 dischargedmigrated pati...

Mumbai Police was only looking to close SSR death case, says Bihar Minister

Bihar Minister Sanjay Kumar Jha on Wednesday said Mumbai Police was only looking to close the Sushant Singh Rajputs death cases, adding that people will ensure that the investigation goes into the right hands and the late actors family get ...

White Sox hand Tigers 7th straight setback

Tim Anderson, Yoan Moncada and Jose Abreu combined to go 8-for-12 with a home run and eight RBIs as the top of the Chicago White Sox batting order powered the club to a 10-4 victory against the visiting Detroit Tigers on Tuesday night. Detr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020