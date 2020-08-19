Left Menu
Development News Edition

BM LMS becomes top pick, as demand for learning management solutions surges

The COVID-19 pandemic hit the world earlier this year, changing the dynamics of education globally for a foreseeable future. As a result, the rules of classroom teaching have changed, and governments and educational institutions around the world are fast-rolling out plans to develop an entire digital ecosystem and move millions of students to online learning.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 19-08-2020 13:10 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 13:10 IST
BM LMS becomes top pick, as demand for learning management solutions surges
BM connect LMS. Image Credit: ANI

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India] Aug 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): The COVID-19 pandemic hit the world earlier this year, changing the dynamics of education globally for a foreseeable future. As a result, the rules of classroom teaching have changed, and governments and educational institutions around the world are fast-rolling out plans to develop an entire digital ecosystem and move millions of students to online learning. BatchMaster Learning Management System (BM LMS), a software & web application that facilitates the online delivery of study material, is a consolidated offering from central India's leading providers of software solutions - BatchMaster Software Pvt Ltd.

A step towards 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' mission, this Indore-based firm is helping schools and other educational institutions to move rapidly to a new teaching & learning model that meets their unique needs in light of the current scenario of social distancing. "It's an e-hub of all educational activities in a secure environment. It allows students to access course material, submit assignments, take tests, receive grades, and connect with peers and teachers, among other things. On the other hand, it allows teachers to monitor students' engagement, as well as performance across courses," said Sanjay Panjwani, Managing Director, BatchMaster Software Pvt Ltd, BM LMS.

A robust, secure and integrated system that offers a collaborative, digital space for creating e-learning lessons, and organizing them into courses, BM LMS comes as a package of a virtual classroom, learning management system, and a web conferencing tool to help institutes launch their remote learning efforts, and move beyond a stop-gap approach to evolve into a virtual learning strategy model. "With BM LMS, a wide range of institutions - from schools & colleges to private coaching institutes - can create and configure self-paced online courses, enroll students with ease, and easily organize & manage their e-learning plans with deadlines," said Chirag Panjwani, Manager, Operations, BatchMaster Software Pvt Ltd, calling it 'The future of learning'.

The platform makes online learning fun with a host of exciting & engaging features. Allowing educators to upload & make study material available in different formats like PPT, PDF, video, and audio, it makes the learning process interactive for students, who, in turn, can also share files and presentations during live classes- creating a 'near-classroom-like' environment. But what makes it best? "Talk about its ease-of-use, it can be used by anyone with limited technical know-how. Its security features ensure no threat of unauthorized access and data leak. And it gives access to learning material from anywhere, anytime, from any internet-enabled compatible device. So basically, BM LMS is as good as it gets," said Dr Shailendra Sial, the Senior Digital Marketing Manager of the organization.

Compatible with various platforms such as Android, iOS, and all the major web browsers, BM LMS is the perfect solution to your COVID-19 contingency planning. Why BM LMS over web conferencing apps?

Many schools/institutes have opted for a web-conferencing/video-calling app to start with their virtual classes. The challenges with selecting a web-conferencing app are many- separate links for all classes and subjects, distributed information, inability to take tests and check performance, etc. However, an LMS is built ground-up only for learning and thus imparts following benefits: * Is purpose-built for online learning

* Enables mobile on-demand learning * Allows conducting classes as per classes and sections

* Provides school-like environment with e-classes, assignments, tests, etc. * Provides 'Whiteboard Integration' for classroom-like teaching

* Time Table, curriculum, course material, etc. can be managed at one place * Offers comprehensive performance review & feedback measurements

Infographic content: Why BM LMS over web conferencing apps?

* Is purpose-built for online learning * Enables mobile on-demand learning

* Allows conducting classes as per classes and sections * Provides school-like environment with e-classes, assignments, tests, etc.

* Provides 'Whiteboard Integration' for classroom-like teaching * Time Table, curriculum, course material, etc. can be managed at one place

* Offers comprehensive performance review & feedback measurements This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Police declare riot at anti-racism protest in U.S. city of Portland

Police declared a riot at an anti-racism protest in the U.S. city of Portland late on Tuesday and ordered demonstrators to leave, saying people vandalized an office building and threw in burning material.Largely peaceful protests have been ...

The Chamber is gruntled with the New Industrial Policy 2020-25 announced by the Government of Karnataka

Bengaluru Karnataka India Aug 19 ANINewsVoir The Chamber is gruntled with the New Industrial Policy 2020-25 announced by the Government of Karnataka. It is well balanced, sustainable, and promotes inclusive industrial development throughout...

Tatis still in spotlight as Rangers, Padres head west

The Texas Rangers and San Diego Padres resume their home-and-home, four-game series Wednesday night with a matchup of their respective No. 1 starters at Petco Park in San Diego. Chris Paddack 2-2, 4.91 ERA will start for the Padres against ...

Maintain reform momentum to reverse economic slowdown: World Bank

India needs to continue implementing critical reforms in key areas like health, labour, land, skills and finance to come out stronger from the impact of Covid-19 pandemic, the World Bank said on Wednesday. These reforms should aim at enhanc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020