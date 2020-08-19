Left Menu
Development News Edition

Zee Entertainment Q1 net profit at Rs 29.28 cr

Zee Entertainment Enterprise Ltd has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 29.28 crore for the first quarter ended on June, 2020. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 529.76 crore in April-June quarter a year ago, Zee Entertainment Enterprise Ltd (ZEEL) said in a BSE filing. Its total income during the quarter under review was Rs 1,338.41 crore.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2020 13:15 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 13:15 IST
Zee Entertainment Q1 net profit at Rs 29.28 cr

Zee Entertainment Enterprise Ltd has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 29.28 crore for the first quarter ended on June, 2020. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 529.76 crore in April-June quarter a year ago, Zee Entertainment Enterprise Ltd (ZEEL) said in a BSE filing.

Its total income during the quarter under review was Rs 1,338.41 crore. It was Rs 2,112.03 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. According to the company, the impact on earnings was primarily due to restrictions caused by COVID-19 on business activities.

"Hence, the results for the current quarter are not strictly comparable with the results of the earlier quarters presented," said ZEEL. Its revenue from advertisement was at Rs 421.06 crore in the April-June quarter. It was Rs 1,186.71 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Subscription revenue was at Rs 744.34 crore. It was at Rs 708.77 crore in Q1/FY 2019-20. According to ZEEL, it has assessed the impact of this pandemic and the same has been incorporated in the plans going forward in accordance with government directives.

It further said, restrictions have started to relax, enabling content production to commence. "This is expected to result in increase in business activity for the Group. In addition to the aforesaid assessment and review of the current indicators of future economic conditions, the Group has also taken various steps aimed at augmenting liquidity, conserving cash including various cost saving initiatives, and sale of non-core and other assets," it said.

Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprise Ltd were trading at Rs 183.80 on BSE, up 5.66 per cent from previous close..

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Police declare riot at anti-racism protest in U.S. city of Portland

Police declared a riot at an anti-racism protest in the U.S. city of Portland late on Tuesday and ordered demonstrators to leave, saying people vandalized an office building and threw in burning material.Largely peaceful protests have been ...

The Chamber is gruntled with the New Industrial Policy 2020-25 announced by the Government of Karnataka

Bengaluru Karnataka India Aug 19 ANINewsVoir The Chamber is gruntled with the New Industrial Policy 2020-25 announced by the Government of Karnataka. It is well balanced, sustainable, and promotes inclusive industrial development throughout...

Tatis still in spotlight as Rangers, Padres head west

The Texas Rangers and San Diego Padres resume their home-and-home, four-game series Wednesday night with a matchup of their respective No. 1 starters at Petco Park in San Diego. Chris Paddack 2-2, 4.91 ERA will start for the Padres against ...

Maintain reform momentum to reverse economic slowdown: World Bank

India needs to continue implementing critical reforms in key areas like health, labour, land, skills and finance to come out stronger from the impact of Covid-19 pandemic, the World Bank said on Wednesday. These reforms should aim at enhanc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020