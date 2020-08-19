Left Menu
Development News Edition

Banks set to restructure up to Rs 8.4 lakh cr of loans after RBI decision: Report

Banks are likely to restructure up to Rs 8.4 lakh crore of loans, or 7.7 per cent of the overall system's credit, under the newly announced recast package, a domestic ratings agency said on Wednesday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-08-2020 15:24 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 15:24 IST
Banks set to restructure up to Rs 8.4 lakh cr of loans after RBI decision: Report

Banks are likely to restructure up to Rs 8.4 lakh crore of loans, or 7.7 per cent of the overall system's credit, under the newly announced recast package, a domestic ratings agency said on Wednesday. Over 60 per cent of this Rs 8.4 lakh crore was susceptible to slip into the non-performing assets (NPAs) category if not for the recast move, and the restructuring will help banks' bottomlines as the money to be set aside as provisions will be lower, India Ratings and Research said. Earlier this month, the RBI had announced a recast package which focused on a case-by-case approach for restructuring rather than a blanket or sectoral approach. The central bank had also allowed small value non-corporate loans to be recast.  Unlike the earlier experience post the global financial crisis, where nearly 90 per cent of the restructuring happened in the corporate loans, the non-corporate segment, which includes small businesses, agricultural loans and retail lending, will account for a higher share this time, the agency said. It estimated the total amount of non-corporate loans to be recast at Rs 2.1 lakh crore. It further said the non-corporate segment was showing signs of stress even before the start of the pandemic, when things were seeming to be normalising in the corporate space. In the corporate segment, Rs 4 lakh crore of loans were already stressed before COVID-19 struck and the same have gone up by over Rs 2.5 lakh crore. The jump in the non-corporate segment is more pronounced, as the stressed portion was only Rs 70,000 crore, which is now slated to go up to Rs 2.1 lakh crore, it said. Within the corporate segment, the restructuring may range from Rs 3.3 lakh crore to Rs 6.3 lakh crore, depending on the strategies the banks adopt, the agency said, adding the range is so wide because it feels 53 per cent of the pool is at high risk, while 47 per cent is at moderate risk. A high proportion of debt from real estate, airlines, hotels and other consumer discretionary sectors is likely to be restructured, but the largest contribution by quantum will be from infrastructure, power and construction sectors, it said. In the non-corporate segment, the micro, small and medium enterprises will account for half of the loans which will be restructured, while the rest will be split evenly between agro and retail advances, it said. Banks will start working on the restructuring as soon as the moratorium gets over by the end of this month and provide money accordingly, the agency said, adding the K V Kamath committee will look at advances of over Rs 1,500 crore and even in the case of large loans, the banks will do the groundwork in advance. The overall provisions will be lower by 16-17 per cent to 2.3 per cent for the banking system, because restructuring requires banks to set aside only 10 per cent of the loan outstanding as provisions while for NPAs, it is much higher, it added.

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Mangaluru Smart City Command Control Centre Project has Gone Live

Mangaluru, Karnataka, India NewsVoir Mangaluru Smart City will be one of the first smart cities in Karnataka to go live. The Integrated Command and Control Centers ICCC of Mangaluru Smart City, a major component of the Smart City Project. ...

Hyderabad varsity gears up for entrance exams from Sept 24

Hyderabad, Aug 19 PTI The University of Hyderabad UoH on Wednesday said it would hold its nation-wide entrance examination for admission to various post-graduate and research courses between September 24 and 26. UoH Vice-Chancellor professo...

Arjun Munda flags off “Tribes India On Wheels” mobile vans

Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Shri Arjun Munda flagged off Tribes India On Wheels Mobile Vans via Video Conference in 31 cities across the country today. Smt Renuka Singh Saruta, Minister of State for Tribal Affairs was the Guest of Hon...

Mali's gold mines produce, but shares fall after coup

Gold mining companies in Mali said they were operating as usual, while monitoring a deepening political crisis that hit their share prices on Wednesday. President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita resigned on Tuesday and dissolved parliament hours aft...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020