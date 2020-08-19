Left Menu
Development News Edition

IEX to launch trading in G-TAM on Friday

"The Indian Energy Exchange is delighted to announce that it has received approval from the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC), vide order dated August 17, 2020, to launch the Green (renewable power) Term-Ahead Market (G-TAM) on its platform," an IEX statement said. The exchange has already conducted a mock trading session on August 18, which saw good participation from its members and partners.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2020 17:36 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 17:14 IST
IEX to launch trading in G-TAM on Friday
Representative image Image Credit: Facebook (@IndianEnergyExchangeLtdIEX )

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) on Wednesday said it will launch trading in the green term-ahead market (G-TAM) on Friday, as it has received power regulator CERC nod for the same. "The Indian Energy Exchange is delighted to announce that it has received approval from the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC), vide order dated August 17, 2020, to launch the Green (renewable power) Term-Ahead Market (G-TAM) on its platform," an IEX statement said.

The exchange has already conducted a mock trading session on August 18, which saw good participation from its members and partners. It plans to commence the trading from Friday, August 21, it added. As a signatory to the Paris Climate Agreement 2016, India has committed to install 40 percent i.e. 450 GW of renewable capacity by the year 2030. The consumers in India as well as globally are increasingly preferring sustainable energy over conventional.

The introduction of green markets on the exchange platform is a significant milestone, which will go a long way in facilitating consumers to make a choice, the accomplishment of national green capacity targets, and enabling the integration of renewable energy in the most flexible as well as efficient way. The market will offer trade-in four types of green term-ahead contracts -Green Intra-day contracts, Dayahead Contingency contracts, Daily Contracts, and Weekly contracts.

There will be separate contracts for solar and non-solar energy to facilitate purchase obligations fulfillment. "The energy ecosystem around us is evolving and a rapid transformation has been underway. The policymakers and regulatory authorities are pro-actively deliberating introduction of competitive market-based models towards meeting sustainable energy economy aspirations.

"CERC approval to introduce a green market on the Exchange platform is indeed a welcome, much-awaited and a landmark development from a holistic larger canvas of the energy sector. As India moves towards building a sustainable energy economy, we are excited about this new chapter which offers the choice to consumers and will play a key role in achieving the national renewable aspirations," IEX MD and CEO Rajiv Srivastava said. The introduction of G-TAM along with the recently launched real-time trading in electricity will work in tandem to support the seamless integration of RE (renewable energy) power.

The G-TAM will greatly support the renewable energy generators as well as the distribution utilities in trading through the market platform. The new market segment will support states with surplus renewables to sell, while the buyers will be able to procure energy as well as meet the renewable purchase obligations, it said.

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

MP govt to reduce aid given under Kanyadan Yojana

Madhya Pradesh government has decided to reduce the amount being given under the Kanyadan Yojana as the former Chief Minister Kamal Nath had raised the amount after coming to power to get votes, State Minister for Social Justice Prem Singh ...

Odisha MLA toils on his farmland, garners praise from Vice-

A ruling BJD MLA in Odisha himself ploughs his agricultural field and sows paddy saplings along with other workers. With rain creating favourable conditions for agriculture, Manohar Randhari, a three-time lawmaker from Dabugaon Assembly sea...

Sugar exports likely to make up for shortfall in domestic demand: Report

Sugar offtake is likely to remain flat in the current sugar season October 2019-September 2020 despite the COVID-19 disruptions as buoyant exports are expected to make up for the shortfall in domestic consumption, according to a report. Ind...

Current generation of political leaders would have ashamed Rabindranath Tagore: BJP MP Subhas Sarkar

The behaviour of the current generation of political leaders, hooligans and administrators would have ashamed Rabindranath Tagore, said BJP MP Subhas Sarkar on Wednesday over the incident of vandalism in the Visva Bharati University. In a l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020