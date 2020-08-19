Left Menu
Development News Edition

ITFC signs US$8million with Trustbank in Uzbekistan to minimize COVID-19 impact

The financing is the second operation in favour of Trustbank, with the first being approved in 2018 and successfully implemented in 2019.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jeddah | Updated: 19-08-2020 19:19 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 19:19 IST
ITFC signs US$8million with Trustbank in Uzbekistan to minimize COVID-19 impact
The financing falls under a US$500 million Framework Agreement between the ITFC and Republic of Uzbekistan that was signed in April 2019, setting out a strategy to provide lines of finance to local banks in Uzbekistan with a mandate to support the private sector. Image Credit: Twitter(@ITFCCORP)

The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) (ITFC-IDB.org), the member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, signed a US$8 million Murabaha-structured line of trade finance with the private joint-stock bank, Trustbank in Uzbekistan, to minimize the impact of COVID-19 by supporting the import and pre-export financing needs of SMEs in the country.

The financing is the second operation in favour of Trustbank, with the first being approved in 2018 and successfully implemented in 2019. The financing falls under a US$500 million Framework Agreement between the ITFC and Republic of Uzbekistan that was signed in April 2019, setting out a strategy to provide lines of finance to local banks in Uzbekistan with a mandate to support the private sector.

Commenting on the Murabaha Financing Facility, Eng. Hani Salem Sonbol, the ITFC CEO, said: "ITFC's second line of financing in favour of Trustbank reflects its commitment to helping Uzbekistan fight back against the social and economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Support for the private sector is critical in safeguarding value chains across the country and the wider region. This operation is in addition to five other lines of finance in favour of local banks in Uzbekistan since 2018 – reflecting the ITFC's unbending commitment to the nation of Uzbekistan, its industry and its people."

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Deshmukh welcomes SC ruling on CBI probe in Sushant case

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court ruling upholding transfer of the Patna polices FIR in actor Sushant Singh Rajputs death case to the CBI. Deshmukh said the state government, which had earlier o...

Will decide on bypolls in Guj after assessing situation: ECI

The Election Commission of India ECI told the Gujarat High Court on Wednesday that it will assess the coronavirus situation and decide whether bypolls to eight Assembly seats in the state should be deferred. The poll panel was responding to...

Saudi remains committed to Arab Peace Initiative for Israel peace, foreign minister says

Saudi Arabia remains committed to peace with Israel on the basis of the longstanding Arab Peace Initiative, its foreign minister said on Wednesday in the first official comment since the United Arab Emirates agreed to normalise relations wi...

Polish hospital says it'll soon run out of beds

The director of a major Polish hospital has warned that his facility is at risk of running out of beds for coronavirus patients. The country of 38 million has so far registered some 58,000 cases and 1,900 deaths, numbers which are far lower...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020