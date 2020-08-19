Left Menu
Apple is 1st US company to be valued at USD 2 trillion

Just five companies — Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Facebook and Google's parent company — account for nearly 23% of the S&P 500's entire value. Saudi Aramco reached a market value of USD 2 trillion shortly after becoming a public company in December 2019. The Saudi energy producer's shares have fallen since amid a drop in oil prices and its market value is now about USD 1.82 trillion..

Apple is the first US company to boast a market value of USD 2 trillion, just two years after it became the first to reach USD 1 trillion. Apple shares have gained nearly 60 per cent this year as the company overcame the shutdown of factories in China that produce the iPhone and the closure of its retail sales amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The company's hugely loyal customer base trusts its products so much that they continued to buy iPhones and other devices online while stuck at home. Apple recently reported blowout earnings for the April-June quarter, An upcoming four-for-one stock split that will make Apple's shares more affordable to more investors also sparked a rally after it was announced three weeks ago. Apple has been at the vanguard of a group of Big Tech companies that are increasingly taking over people's lives — and the stock market. Just five companies — Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Facebook and Google's parent company — account for nearly 23% of the S&P 500's entire value.

Saudi Aramco reached a market value of USD 2 trillion shortly after becoming a public company in December 2019. The Saudi energy producer's shares have fallen since amid a drop in oil prices and its market value is now about USD 1.82 trillion.

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

Canada's COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

