Hotel industry welcomes DDMA's decision to open hotels in Delhi

The hospitality industry on Wednesday welcomed the decision of Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) to allow hotels to resume operations in the city. "We welcome the move by the State Government to allow the hotel and hospitality businesses to start operations again in New Delhi," Hotel Association of India (HAI) said in a statement.

Indian hospitality industry holds immense potential to be a global leader and the association believes that this move will slowly help this capital-intensive and people-centric sector to gradually inch towards revival, it added. "This decision will enable the revival of the industry and help sustain the livelihood of many employees affected by the lockdown. We look forward to resuming operations as per new norms and with strict hygiene and sanitization protocols," HAI Executive Committee Member and Bharat Hotels Chairperson & MD Jyotsna Suri said.

Bird Group Executive Director Ankur Bhatia said: "We welcome this decision of the DDMA to finally allow the operation of hotels. This will enable the sector in Delhi to be at par with neighboring states. This will enable the industry to slowly boot itself for the new normal". ITC Hotels COO Anil Chadha also hailed the announcement of re-opening of the hotels in the capital.

"We look forward to welcoming back our guests to the familiar comfort and warmth of ITC Hotels," he added. InterGlobe Hotels Development and Asset Management Vice President Shwetank Singh said the hotels in the state had been under immense stress for the longest time, even though the ones in other parts of the country were beginning to unlock and move towards normalcy.

"Now with hotels reopening, the hoteliers can work out their strategies and work towards the revival," he added.