Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sebi slaps over Rs 14 lakh fine on entity for fraudulent trading activities

Balaji Infrasolutions was one of the entities which had indulged in creating artificial volume of 63,25,000 units through 172 non-genuine trades in 80 stock option contracts, as per the regulator. According to the order, Sebi said this pattern of trades continued for 13 days.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2020 22:20 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 22:20 IST
Sebi slaps over Rs 14 lakh fine on entity for fraudulent trading activities

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday imposed a penalty of Rs 14.10 lakh on Balaji Infrasolutions Pvt Ltd for indulging in fraudulent trading in illiquid stock options segment on the BSE. An investigation was conducted by the regulator for the period of April 1, 2014 to September 30, 2015 into the trading activities of certain entities in the illiquid stock options segment on the exchange.

During that period, Sebi observed that a total 2,91,643 trades comprising substantial 81.38 per cent of all the trades executed in the stock options segment of the BSE were non-genuine trades. Balaji Infrasolutions was one of the entities which had indulged in creating artificial volume of 63,25,000 units through 172 non-genuine trades in 80 stock option contracts, as per the regulator.

According to the order, Sebi said this pattern of trades continued for 13 days. Therefore, the trades executed by the noticee were non-genuine in nature and had created a misleading appearance of trading in illiquid stock option contracts, Sebi said.

Also, such trading pattern of the noticee, which was fraudulent and deceptive, affects the normal price discovery mechanism in the securities market, the regulator noted. "People who indulge in manipulative, fraudulent and deceptive transaction, or abet the carrying out of such transaction which are fraudulent and deceptive should be suitably penalised for such acts of omissions and commissions," the watchdog said in its order.

Therefore, the regulator penalised Balaji Infrasolutions Pvt Ltd for violating the provisions of PFUTP (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices) Regulations..

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

US suspends extradition and tax agreements with Hong Kong

The Trump administration on Wednesday suspended or terminated three bilateral agreements with Hong Kong covering extradition and tax exemptions. The State Department announced it had taken the steps as part of the administrations response t...

Veterinary experts to visit Pak to check elephant Kaavan

Pakistan said on Wednesday that its mission in Bangkok has issued visas to three veterinary experts for the health assessment of an elephant before its relocation to a wildlife sanctuary in Cambodia. After spending over three decades in the...

In Obama, Dems see a bridge between Biden and young voters

Since leaving the White House nearly four years ago, former President Barack Obama has repeatedly called for a new generation of political leaders to step up. On Wednesday, hell implore Americans to vote for Joe Biden, a 77-year-old who has...

U.S. House to vote on $25 billion postal infusion, mail-in ballot safeguards

U.S. House of Representatives Democrats unveiled on Wednesday legislation that would require same-day processing for mail-in ballots and give the cash-strapped Postal Service a 25 billion infusion while erasing changes pursued by the agency...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020