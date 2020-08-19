Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq hit record highs as Apple crosses $2 trillion mark

"The record high was met without any real fanfare, in the sense that we have low volumes, and not really any strong conviction of the rally ahead," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York. While trillions of dollars in fiscal and monetary support and a rally in tech-related shares have helped the benchmark surge about 55% from its March lows, the country's economy is struggling to recover from the pandemic shocks.

Reuters | Updated: 19-08-2020 22:48 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 22:48 IST
US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq hit record highs as Apple crosses $2 trillion mark

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq indexes hit all-time highs on Wednesday as Apple became the first publicly listed U.S. company to cross $2 trillion in market capitalization, with strong results from retailers Target and Lowe's also lifting sentiment. Already crowned the most valuable listed company in the world, Apple Inc rose 1.4% to cross the milestone, while providing the biggest support to the three main indexes.

"For this market to sustain all-time high levels we either have to see something develop on the fiscal side, or we would need to see large-cap tech continue to lead," said Yousef Abbasi, global market strategist at StoneX. The S&P 500 closed at a record level on Tuesday in what has been its fastest recovery ever from a bear market. The Nasdaq recouped its losses from the pandemic selloff two months ago, but the Dow is still nearly 5% below February's record closing high.

However, some market experts were skeptical of the new peaks at a time when volumes are typically weak due to slow summer trading. "The record high was met without any real fanfare, in the sense that we have low volumes, and not really any strong conviction of the rally ahead," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York.

While trillions of dollars in fiscal and monetary support and a rally in tech-related shares have helped the benchmark surge about 55% from its March lows, the country's economy is struggling to recover from the pandemic shocks. Minutes from the Federal Reserve's meeting, set for release at 2 p.m. ET (1800 GMT), could offer clues into the central bank's plans for September.

Hopes for another round of fiscal coronavirus aid, after enhanced unemployment benefits expired last month, have been driving U.S. stocks higher. But Democrats and Republicans remain divided on key issues of the bill. Big-box chain Target Corp jumped 12.3% after posting its best quarterly comparable sales growth while home improvement chain Lowe's Cos Inc also beat estimates for quarterly results.

However, Lowe's shares dipped 0.1%. At 12:43 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 56.67 points, or 0.20%, at 27,834.74 and the S&P 500 was up 6.53 points, or 0.19%, at 3,396.31. The Nasdaq Composite was up 32.93 points, or 0.29%, at 11,243.77.

Johnson & Johnson said it would buy Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc for about $6.5 billion to bolster its portfolio of treatments for autoimmune diseases. Momenta shares soared 69.4%. Gilead Sciences Inc fell 4.1% after the U.S. FDA refused to approve its experimental treatment for rheumatoid arthritis in its current form.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.31-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 1.50-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq. The S&P index recorded 25 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 62 new highs and 18 new lows.

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

US suspends extradition and tax agreements with Hong Kong

The Trump administration on Wednesday suspended or terminated three bilateral agreements with Hong Kong covering extradition and tax exemptions. The State Department announced it had taken the steps as part of the administrations response t...

Veterinary experts to visit Pak to check elephant Kaavan

Pakistan said on Wednesday that its mission in Bangkok has issued visas to three veterinary experts for the health assessment of an elephant before its relocation to a wildlife sanctuary in Cambodia. After spending over three decades in the...

In Obama, Dems see a bridge between Biden and young voters

Since leaving the White House nearly four years ago, former President Barack Obama has repeatedly called for a new generation of political leaders to step up. On Wednesday, hell implore Americans to vote for Joe Biden, a 77-year-old who has...

U.S. House to vote on $25 billion postal infusion, mail-in ballot safeguards

U.S. House of Representatives Democrats unveiled on Wednesday legislation that would require same-day processing for mail-in ballots and give the cash-strapped Postal Service a 25 billion infusion while erasing changes pursued by the agency...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020