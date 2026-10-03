Maharashtra: Opposition parties organising major march against Election Commission in Mumbai, says Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday said opposition parties were preparing for a major joint march in Mumbai against the Election Commission of India, saying that discussions had taken place between Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray over the route of the proposed protest. Raut said the route of the march had been changed from the one decided earlier after it was found to be inconvenient. He said the Shetkari Kamgar Paksha (Peasants and Workers Party), Nationalist Congress Party, Congress, and Left parties had extended their support to the protest.

"Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray have discussed it. We saw the agitation at Shivaji Park yesterday and there was considerable anger among the people. The Shetkari Kamgar Paksha has also announced its support. The Nationalist Congress Party has also extended support. Congress and Left parties are also with us," Raut said. He said the development reflected preparations for a joint opposition front against the Election Commission.

On media coverage of opposition protests, Raut said that even media organisations which critics describe as "Godi media" giving space to anti-government protests indicated that the political environment in the country was changing. Raut also made several claims about possible changes in the Union government and the BJP leadership, saying that "big political earthquakes" could take place by January. He further claimed that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh wanted Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to become Deputy Prime Minister and viewed him as a possible successor to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On the Purnekar murder case, Raut demanded that BJP leader Naik and Sanjay Kelkar take a more active role in the matter. He alleged that the accused had close links with the Eknath Shinde faction and made allegations against members of the Shinde family in connection with the killing. Raut also alleged that Meenakshi Shinde was the "mastermind" of the case. These allegations were made by Raut and would require independent verification; no supporting evidence was provided in the remarks.

On seat-sharing among opposition constituents for upcoming elections, Raut said a meeting had been held and that different alliance partners had different calculations. He said discussions were taking place over two seats in Amravati and Marathwada and suggested that a friendly contest could be considered if consensus was not reached. "If one opinion is not formed, let there be a friendly contest. These elections are different and colourful. Let's see," Raut said.

On the recent aircraft operation involving an Indian pilot, Raut praised the captain's actions and said the pilot's achievement should be viewed as that of an Indian rather than being associated with any particular state or region. "This is a good thing. The captain has done very good work. It is the work of a brave and courageous person. Taking such a decision at 35,000 feet in the air and fighting a terrorist is a very big thing. He is an Indian; he does not belong to just one state," Raut said.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, while speaking on protests and police action, said opposition workers would not be deterred by lathis, bullets or pellet guns. "Lathi, lathi... whether it is a lathi, bullet or gun, they cannot stop us," Gandhi said.

He referred to protests at Jantar Mantar and in Mumbai and said young people and workers had continued to gather despite arrests and confrontations with police. "Now Narendra Modi ji will have to go, Amit Shah will have to go. Big changes are going to take place in the country," Gandhi said.

Gandhi also praised the Indian captain involved in the operation, describing his actions as those of a "brave" Indian and saying that making such a decision at 35,000 feet while confronting a terrorist was a significant achievement. (ANI)