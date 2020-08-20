Left Menu
Development News Edition

Airbnb confidentially files for IPO, sets stage for blockbuster listing

However, in a sign of an early recovery, the San Francisco-based startup said in July guests had booked more than 1 million nights in a single day for the first time since March 3. Airbnb's decision to go public also comes at a time when U.S. capital markets are in the middle of a stunning recovery, with 2020 already being one of the best years for public market debuts in decades.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-08-2020 03:08 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 02:49 IST
Airbnb confidentially files for IPO, sets stage for blockbuster listing
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Short-term home rental company Airbnb Inc on Wednesday confidentially filed for an initial public offering with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, setting the stage for one of the marquee stock market debuts of the year.

The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the IPO have not yet been determined, the company said. "The initial public offering is expected to take place after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions," Airbnb added.

Reuters reported in October Airbnb was close to hiring Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs Group Inc as joint lead advisers on its IPO, after the company announced plans to go public in 2020. The company's plans to go public come at a time when its core home-rental business has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has forced millions of people to postpone their travel plans.

The collapse of its core home-rental business prompted Airbnb to suspend marketing activities for the year and cut about 25% of its workforce. However, in a sign of early recovery, the San Francisco-based startup said in July guests had booked more than 1 million nights in a single day for the first time since March 3.

Airbnb's decision to go public also comes at a time when U.S. capital markets are in the middle of a stunning recovery, with 2020 already being one of the best years for public market debuts in decades. In April, the company raised $2 billion in two rounds of debt from investors.

One of the funding rounds included warrants that can be exercised at an $18 billion valuation, well below the $26 billion Airbnb cited as an internal valuation in early March.

TRENDING

COVID-19 may push Afghanistan’s poverty rate to nearly 70 percent: UNDP report

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

Kenya: Airtel users across the country face mobile data downtime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-A state-by-state look at some of the U.S. Postal Service's cuts

U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has halted a controversial cost-cutting program that slowed mail delivery ahead of the Nov. 3 elections, which could see a doubling in the number of ballots cast by mail because of the novel coronavirus p...

FACTBOX-Biden running mate Harris, former president Obama headline Democratic convention night

U.S. Senator Kamala Harris will unleash her prosecutorial skills against President Donald Trump on Wednesday when she addresses the Democratic National Convention as presidential nominee Joe Bidens running mate. Also speaking are former Pre...

Carpenter's slam help Cardinals trounce Cubs

Matt Carpenter hit a grand slam before the St. Louis Cardinals even recorded an out Wednesday afternoon and five pitchers combined on a two-hitter as the Cardinals cruised past the host Chicago Cubs 9-3 in the opening game of a doubleheader...

'Watershed moment': Corporate America looks to hire more Black people

U.S. companies are showing a surge of interest in hiring Black employees, a trend linked to the Black Lives Matter movement that raises questions of whether it marks a lasting change in diversity of the U.S. workforce, experts say.An influx...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020