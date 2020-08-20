Left Menu
FTSE 100 drops as Fed minutes stoke recovery worries

The FTSE 100 index was 1.2% lower by 0707 GMT, with the midcap bourse falling 0.8%. Minutes of the Fed's July 28-29 policy meeting showed policymakers saw a rebound in employment already slowing and that additional "substantial improvement" would depend on the reopening of business activity.

Reuters | Updated: 20-08-2020 12:52 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 12:49 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

UK shares tracked Asian markets lower on Thursday, as worries mounted over a prolonged economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic following the U.S. Federal Reserve's cautious tone on recovery. The FTSE 100 index was 1.2% lower by 0707 GMT, with the midcap bourse falling 0.8%.

Minutes of the Fed's July 28-29 policy meeting showed policymakers saw a rebound in employment already slowing and that additional "substantial improvement" would depend on the reopening of business activity. They warned of a highly uncertain path for recovery from the global health crisis that has hammered business activity across the world.

On corporate news-driven moves, miner Antofagasta fell 5% after posting a plunge in half-year earnings, while InterContinental Hotels gained 2.5% after a newspaper report that French rival Accor had examined a merger with it.

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

Canada's COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

