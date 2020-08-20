Left Menu
Cyble Continues to Grow; Appoints Industry Veteran Mandar Patil to Scale International Business and Customer Success

Their SaaS-based solution powered by machine learning and human analysis provides organizations' insights to cyber threats introduced by suppliers and enables them to respond to them faster and more efficiently.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-08-2020 14:35 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 14:22 IST
Representative image

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India & Atlanta, United StatesBusiness Wire India Cyble, the US-based Cyber Threat Intelligence Service, is pleased to announce the appointment of Industry veteran Mandar Patil to script the next phase of growth for their Cyber Threat Intelligence Services across the International markets. Mandar will be responsible for a focused growth strategy, covering the evangelization of our Cyble Risk intelligence platform, global partner strategy and customer success. "Mandar is a well-known figure in the industry with over 15 years of experience and has a proven record of building long term business relationships with both customers and industry partners. His strong market presence and relationships are assets that will complement and enhance Cyble's ability to meet the needs of our customers. We are thrilled with his appointment and wish him success with the Cyble's global team," says Beenu Arora, Cyble CEO.

With the geopolitical tensions, trade wars and global pandemic, the cyber threat landscape has become more complicated than ever. Organizations are under the looming threat of being attacked by nefarious groups such as ransomware operators. Furthermore, the exposure of organizations in the context of the deepweb and darkweb is a growing concern for executives and boards across the world. Cyble offers an enterprise-grade solution, Cyble Vision, powered by machine learning as well as human analysis, to give organizations critical insights towards threats introduced by cybercrime groups, partners and suppliers. Cyble processes billions of records and events on a daily basis from open Internet and darkweb, and converts these data points into actionable insights through their proprietary risk models. Another Cyble product, AmiBreached.com, allows consumers to see whether or not their information has been exposed in the deepweb or darkweb. "I'm delighted to be joining the Cyble family at such a pivotal stage. Cyble is not just another cyber intelligence company, but so much more. Their unique approach of detecting and de-hashing the threats at the upstream provides a competitive advantage and clear path to continued growth," says Mandar Patil. About Cyble Cyble is an Atlanta, US-based, global premium cyber-security firm with tools and capabilities to provide near real-time cyber threat intelligence with operations in India, Singapore and Australia.

Cyble Inc.'s mission is to provide organizations with a real-time view of their supply chain cyber threats and risks. Their SaaS-based solution powered by machine learning and human analysis provides organizations' insights to cyber threats introduced by suppliers and enables them to respond to them faster and more efficiently. It has recently earned accolades from Forbes as being the top 20 cyber-security companies to watch in 2020. To View the Image Click on the Link Below: Industry veteran Mandar Patil joins Cyble as VP - International Market and Customer Success PWR PWR

