CMA CGM India appoints Atit Mahajan as MD

Shipping and logistics company CMA CGM Group on Thursday said it has appointed chartered accountant Atit Mahajan as its new managing director for India operations.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2020 15:58 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 15:51 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Shipping and logistics company CMA CGM Group on Thursday said it has appointed chartered accountant Atit Mahajan as its new managing director for India operations. CMA CGM started its operations in India in 1989 and it has a network of 27 offices.

"The CMA CGM Group, a world leader in shipping and logistics, is pleased to announce the appointment of Atit Mahajan as the new managing director for CMA CGM India," the company said in a statement. Mahajan has an extensive industry experience and strong leadership abilities in Indian shipping & logistics sectors, it said.

Mahajan is a qualified Chartered Accountant with a qualitative experience of 18 years in Strategy, Finance and Cost Management function, the company said. Prior to taking on the position of Managing Director – CMA CGM India, Mahajan has served as the chief financial officer of CEVA Logistics India Pvt Ltd and chief operating officer of LCL Logistix, both subsidiaries of the CMA CGM Group.

