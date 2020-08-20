Left Menu
DST to Set Up Technology Innovation Hub for Data Driven Technologies at IIIT-H

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 20-08-2020 16:18 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 16:18 IST
DST to Set Up Technology Innovation Hub for Data Driven Technologies at IIIT-H

• Selected as part of DSTs National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber Physical Systems • Focussed on Data sets and solutions around Healthcare, Mobility and Smart Buildings • Will be part of the Applied AI Initiative announced in January jointly with Govt of Telangana and Intel • Curate and compile data sets to address COVID-19 related solutions around diagnostics and treatment protocols HYDERABAD, India, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad (IIIT-H) has been selected by National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems to set up a Technology Innovation Hub (TIH) on Data Driven Technologies with a funding of 110 crore from Department of Science and Technology (DST). IIIT-H was the only institution outside of the IITs and IISc in the initial list of 17 selected TIHs. The Hub will play a pivotal role in developing and promoting data-driven technologies and artificial intelligence/machine learning across the country.

TIH-Data, a Section-8 company, will be a single point source for all data driven technologies on mobility, healthcare, systems, buildings, and India-specific problems. It will support projects in the domain areas of TIH to academic, R&D institutions and industry and other funding agencies, participate in international projects, support student start-ups and support incubatees as well as initiate international collaborative projects. Even as the hub setup is still underway, a special initiative around COVID-19 has already started at the institute. As part of the RAKSHAK effort by DST, a project to curate and compile data sets that can be used to address COVID-19 related solutions around diagnostics and treatment protocols have commenced.

Commenting on TIH-DATA, Prof P J Narayanan said, "This is a great achievement for the institute to be selected as a TIH. We will focus on creating and curating diverse datasets under the Data Foundation being set up under the Hub. Data and its fair, transparent, and open access are critical to the development of ML-based solutions. Translational research will be a particular focus of our Hub. Since IIITH has the largest AI research group in the country, we are looking forward to taking our research from lab to land and making significant contributions to data driven technologies." About IIIT-Hyderabad The International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIIT-H) is an autonomous research university founded in 1998 that focuses on the core areas of Information Technology, such as Computer Science, Electronics and Communications, and their applications in other domains through inter-disciplinary research that has a greater social impact. Some of its research domains include Visual Information Technologies, Human Language Technologies, Data Engineering, VLSI and Embedded Systems, Computer Architecture, Wireless Communications, Algorithms and Information Security, Robotics, Building Science, Earthquake Engineering, Computational Natural Sciences and Bioinformatics, Education Technologies, Power Systems, IT in Agriculture and e-Governance. Website: www.iiit.ac.in Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/600789/IIIT_Hyderabad_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

