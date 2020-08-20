Left Menu
Development News Edition

Asian Granito India Ltd. Reports Consolidated Sales of Rs. 129.40 Crore in Q1FY21

Asian Granito India Limited (AGIL), manufacturer of one of India's leading tiles brand has reported good financial performance for the first quarter ended June 2020 amidst the challenging economic and business scenario prevailing across the world.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 20-08-2020 17:30 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 17:15 IST
Asian Granito India Ltd. Reports Consolidated Sales of Rs. 129.40 Crore in Q1FY21
Mr. Kamlesh Patel, CMD (Left) and Mr. Mukesh Patel, MD, Asian Granito India Ltd.. Image Credit: ANI

Asian Granito India Limited (AGIL), manufacturer of one of India's leading tiles brands has reported good financial performance for the first quarter ended June 2020 amidst the challenging economic and business scenario prevailing across the world. The company reported consolidated EBITDA of Rs. 3.76 crore on consolidated sales of Rs. 129.4 crore during the Q1FY21 ended June 2020. Key measures for improving operational and cost efficiency, building on retail presence, and exports have contributed to the results.

Quarterly Highlights: Consolidated Net sales for the quarter ended June 2020 was reported at Rs. 129.40 crores, lower by 59 percent over previous fiscal's same period net sales of Rs. 312.04 crores. Consolidated EBITDA for the quarter ended June 2020 was reported at Rs. 3.76 crores. The company reported a loss of Rs 7.51 crore in the first quarter for the financial year 2020-2021, however, due to pro-active steps taken by management in controlling expenses company was able to report operating profit in the current COVID situation.

Commenting on the results and performance, Kamlesh Patel, Chairman, and Managing Director said, "Despite a challenging economic and business environment due to COVID-19, the company has delivered a good operational and financial performance for Q1FY21. The company's strong presence in the rural and tier-II cities focused on the progressive middle class of the country and good demand from the export market has helped the company to post good numbers during the quarter. Green shoots are visible in the demand, especially from rural & semi-urban markets, retail sales, and export demand. We believe that demand from these segments are likely to improve further from current levels and will result in increase revenue and profitability in the coming quarters." The company has witnessed good traction in overseas markets during the quarter. Consolidated Export business grew to around 23.8 percent of total revenues in Q1FY21 vs. 13.1 percent in the Q1FY20. The company expects a quantum jump in the export business in the coming quarters and also expanding its export network to 100 plus countries in the current fiscal year from 78 currently.

Mr. Patel said, "Due to the focused management approach, the company was able to turnaround the operations very fast post-COVID-19. Further, the company has adopted a well-defined strategy to handle the current slowdown and managed the fixed and semi-variable costs more efficiently. The recently launched 'Atmanirbhar Program' to drive retail and secondary sales, reducing marketing cost, and increase profitability while generating employment opportunities for creating vocal for local in the current slowdown period has received tremendous response in a short time. The pilot project is launched in Gujarat and the company aims to launch Pan India in the coming time. We are confident that with the focused strategy company will be able to bounce back on its growth path and shall achieve new heights." The company is also looking to engage with global players with an objective to make India a global manufacturing hub for tiles and sanitary ware and aims to provide end-to-end solutions including quality assurance, packaging, efficient supply chain management, and adherence to stringent compliance and ethical norms. In-line with this strategy, AGL has recently started catering to demand from Siam Cement Group (SCG), one of the largest cement and building material companies in Thailand and Southeast Asia. SCG has a presence in 21 countries including Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, and others.

Asian Granito India Ltd offers the widest range of products including, ceramic floor, digital wall, vitrified, parking, porcelain, glazed vitrified, outdoor, natural marble, composite marble & Quartz, etc. Further to leverage the synergies, the company has entered in sanitary ware, and recently, the company had launched the CP Fittings and Faucets division to provide 'Complete Bathroom Solutions' under brand AGL. The company has set a target to increase its touchpoints to over 10,000, expand the network of exclusive showrooms to 500 plus. The company expects higher sales in the coming quarters due to its dominance in B & C class cities and focused penetration in the market. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Odd News Roundup: New dog walking rule in Germany leaves owners scratching their heads

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.New dog walking rule in Germany leaves owners scratching their headsA new rule forcing Germans to take their dog for a walk twice a day has unleashed a debate on whether the state can decide...

CCI approves proposed acquisition of C&S Electric by Siemens

The Competition Commission of India CCI approves proposed acquisition of CS Electric Limited by Siemens Limited. The proposed combination envisages acquisition of 100 of the share capital of CS Electric Limited CS by Siemens Limited Siemens...

Sri Lankan President Rajapaksa vows to abolish 19th Amendment

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Thursday vowed to abolish the 19th Amendment that curtailed the powers of the President and strengthened the role of Parliament. Our first task will be to remove the 19th amendment to the Constitut...

Noida jumps to 25th rank from 150 in Swacch Survekshan 2020

Noida has been adjudged 25th cleanest city with a population between 1 and 10 lakh in the country and the first in Uttar Pradesh in the Centres Swachh Survekshan 2020, officials said. Noida, adjoining Delhi in western UP, was ranked 324th i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020