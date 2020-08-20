US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower after jobless claims top 1 million

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower after jobless claims top 1 millionReuters | Updated: 20-08-2020 19:02 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 19:02 IST
U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday after weekly jobless claims rose unexpectedly back above the 1 million mark last week, lending weight to the Federal Reserve's view of a difficult road to economic recovery.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 70.20 points, or 0.25%, at the open to 27,622.68.
The S&P 500 opened lower by 14.37 points, or 0.43%, at 3,360.48. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 50.06 points, or 0.45%, to 11,096.40 at the opening bell.
