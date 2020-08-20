Left Menu
Development News Edition

HSBC launches 'green deposit' product for financing eco-friendly projects

The fixed tenure deposits through the product will go towards financing eligible businesses and projects that promote the transition to a low-carbon, climate resilient and sustainable economy, an official statement said, adding like any other deposit, it offers stable, pre-agreed returns. The bank said it will provide customers with a quarterly report containing portfolio-level information regarding the use of the deposited funds.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-08-2020 21:35 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 21:35 IST
HSBC launches 'green deposit' product for financing eco-friendly projects

In a first of its kind initiative, British lender HSBC on Thursday launched a "green deposit" product with an explicit commitment to on-lend the accrued inflows to finance environmentally sustainable initiatives like renewable energy projects. The facility is available only to corporates and in a term deposit format, the bank, which has been in India for over a century, said.

Financing of ecologically sensitive and sustainable initiatives has been a big concern given the higher investments needed for them upfront. A few products like "green bonds" which are subscribed by investors committed to such themes have been successfully tested in the past, while other moves like disincentivising funding for polluting projects through moves like higher provisioning requirements have also been mooted in the past. "It is becoming increasingly obvious to business leaders that sustainability is a strategic business imperative,” the bank's head for global banking and markets Hitendra Dave said.

He said the bank can use its expertise and resources to support its clients' journey towards embedding sustainability as a strategic priority and added that the proposition is designed to help corporates participate in the sustainability agenda with the safety and assurance of a bank deposit. The fixed tenure deposits through the product will go towards financing eligible businesses and projects that promote the transition to a low-carbon, climate resilient and sustainable economy, an official statement said, adding like any other deposit, it offers stable, pre-agreed returns.

The bank said it will provide customers with a quarterly report containing portfolio-level information regarding the use of the deposited funds. Corporates looking for inclusion of sustainability agenda into their treasury activities or those that have limited opportunities for investment in environmentally beneficial projects can find this product relevant, it said, claiming that there has been a demand for increased transparency and accountability on the environmental impact of businesses by a growing segment of stakeholders.

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Telangana minister appeals to people to organise Ganesh

Telangana Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy on Thursday appealed to the people to organise Ganesh Chaturthi festivities and Muharrum this month as per COVID-19 norms in view of the threat of the coronavirus infection spreading due to c...

FTSE 100 hit by economic worries, ex-dividend trades

UK shares ended lower on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve struck a cautious note over the U.S. economic recovery, while several big companies going ex-dividend added to pressure on the bluechip index. The FTSE 100 ended down 1.6, wit...

Gargled water samples may be viable alternative to swabs for detection of COVID-19: Study

Gargled water samples may be viable alternative to swabs for detection of COVID-19, enabling easy self-collection and removing the need for trained healthcare workers for sample collection, according to a study published in the ICMRs Indian...

NYC mayor doubles down on September school reopening after teacher pushback

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Thursday doubled down on his commitment to reopen schools for in-person learning next month, a day after the citys teachers union said his reopening protocol was insufficient to prevent the spread of CO...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020