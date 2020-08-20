Left Menu
Hike to spend up to Rs 40,000 per employee to facilitate work from home throughout 2020

"For employees presently outside of Delhi NCR Hike has announced a reimbursement of up to Rs 10,000 for the purchase of their own chair and table to set up their workstation at home," the statement said.

Mobile messaging platform Hike on Thursday said all its employees will work from home throughout this year and the company will spend up to Rs 40,000 per staffer to help them create a comfortable workspace at their home. The company, however, has kept its office open for employees who want to access special technologies available within the premise for their work, it said. Prioritising employee safety and well-being amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the company said it has adopted "remote-first approach for the rest of 2020." Backed by global investors including SoftBank, Tiger Global, Tencent, Foxconn and Bharti Enterprises, Hike has around 150 employees at present. The company, in a statement, said that "valuing employee wellbeing over everything else, Hike's move to a remote-first culture would make working remotely their default modus operandi." However, for those looking to come to the office, it will remain an option with strict guidelines to ensure social distancing and sanitation. Hike has that it will spend up to Rs 40,000 per employee to help them create a workspace at home. "Hike would be delivering an ergonomic office chair and a brand new compact office table to its employees residing in Delhi NCR. "For employees presently outside of Delhi NCR Hike has announced a reimbursement of up to Rs 10,000 for the purchase of their own chair and table to set up their workstation at home," the statement said. Hike would also be supporting its employees for any internet and IT accessories requirement.

