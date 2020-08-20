Left Menu
Tata Tele partners FirstWave solutions to expand cyber security portfolio

We are excited to partner with FirstWave to offer Customers a world-class Platform based Security Portfolio that will enable them to meet these cybersecurity threats, efficiently and cost-effectively," TTSL president for enterprise business Harjit Singh said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2020 23:09 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 22:42 IST
Tata Tele partners FirstWave solutions to expand cyber security portfolio
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Tata Teleservices on Thursday said it has partnered with Australian cloud security company FirstWave Cloud Technology to expand its cyber security portfolio. As part of the partnership, Tata Teleservices (TTSL) will leverage FirstWave's Cloud Content Security Platform (CCSP) to offer email security, web security, next-generation firewall, endpoint security and multi-factor authentication (MFA) Security Services.

This partnership will enable the SMB customers of Tata Teleservices to have access to a comprehensive smart perimeter security proposition that is robust, scalable and can be rapidly deployed at an affordable cost, the company said. Tata Teleservices provides security solutions for customers using public and private cloud business applications. Tata group has sold consumer mobile business to Bharti Airtel but continues to operate the enterprise division of TTSL.

