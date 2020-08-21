Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Dollar on backfoot amid economic doubts, yuan shines

The yuan jumped to a seven-month high against the dollar, showing that even U.S.-Sino diplomatic tension was not enough to deter traders who are bullish on China's economic outlook. The euro, which has been the biggest beneficiary of a recent decline in the dollar, will come into focus later on Friday as traders brace for euro zone manufacturing data.

Reuters | Updated: 21-08-2020 10:57 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 10:35 IST
FOREX-Dollar on backfoot amid economic doubts, yuan shines
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The dollar was on the defensive against most currencies on Friday after a rise in U.S. jobless claims and a dip in Treasury yields dampened the appeal of holding the greenback. The yuan jumped to a seven-month high against the dollar, showing that even U.S.-Sino diplomatic tension was not enough to deter traders who are bullish on China's economic outlook.

The euro, which has been the biggest beneficiary of a recent decline in the dollar, will come into focus later on Friday as traders brace for euro zone manufacturing data. A larger-than-expected rise in weekly U.S. jobless claims came just one day after Fed officials warned that a recovery in hiring is starting to slow, raising doubts about how quickly the world's largest economy will bounce back from the coronavirus.

Concern about the U.S. economy, combined with an excess supply of dollars already in circulation due to the Fed's massive quantitative easing, are likely to weigh on the U.S. currency in coming weeks, analysts say. "Sentiment for the dollar is weak, reflecting all the QE and the decline in real U.S. yields," said Tsutomu Soma, a credit trader at Monex Securities.

"On the flip side, the euro is strong because Europe has already put a firm backstop in place to support economic growth, which has boosted confidence in the euro and euro-zone bonds." The dollar fell slightly to $1.1874 per euro on Friday following a 0.2% decline in the previous session.

The British pound edged up to $1.3237, holding onto a 0.8% gain made on Thursday. The dollar also nursed losses against the safe harbour Swiss franc, last trading at 0.9077 on Friday.

The onshore yuan rose to 6.8960 per dollar, the highest since Jan. 22. Offshore, the yuan briefly hit 6.8935, its strongest since Jan. 21. China's currency has recovered all of its losses since the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the coronavirus first broke out, was first put on lockdown.

The greenback was quoted at 105.72 yen after a 0.3% decline on Thursday. The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly rose back above the 1 million mark last week, data showed on Thursday in a setback for a U.S. job market that has been crippled by the coronavirus pandemic.

A slight decline in Treasury yields was another factor working against the greenback. The dollar index against a basket of six currencies was on course for its ninth consecutive weekly decline.

Sentiment for the dollar and risk assets like equities had already taken a hit after dovish minutes from the Fed's most recent meeting, which were released on Wednesday. Traders in the euro are looking ahead to the release later Friday of manufacturing data for the euro zone and for Germany, Europe's largest economy. The growing consensus is the euro will continue to edge higher because European governments have taken decisive action on stimulus measures to support growth.

In comparison, U.S. Republicans and Democrats are still at loggerheads over additional economic stimulus, which analysts said is another reason to favour the euro over the dollar. Elsewhere in currencies, the Australian dollar held steady at $0.7202, while the New Zealand dollar bought $0.6536 as the country's prime minister deferred until Monday a decision on whether to ease a coronavirus lockdown on Auckland.

TRENDING

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Joe Biden's elusive quest for 'Biden from Mumbai' continues

When Joe Biden was elected as one of the youngest US senators in 1972, one of the first letters that he received was from Mumbai, with the sender having the same last name as his. About five years ago, the Democratic Partys presidential nom...

Biden will heal America once elected as US President: Former Surgeon General Vivek Murthy

Vivek Murthy, the Indian-American former US Surgeon General, has hailed Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Bidens support for immigrants and his leadership to deal with crises like the COVID-19 pandemic, saying he is the leader who will he...

8 deaths, 1,967 more COVID-19 cases in Telangana

As many as eight deaths and 1,967 new COVID-19 cases were reported from Telangana in the last 24 hours, the State Health Department informed on Friday.The total number of coronavirus cases in Telangana now stands at 99,391, including 21,687...

White House to take rare turn as host of memorial service

Sometimes politics gives way to the personal at the White House. It has seen 18 weddings and at least 10 people are known to have died there, including two presidents and three first ladies. It will serve Friday as a place of mourning for P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020